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Israel’s Katz warns Iran against attacking Israel

Israel’s Katz warns Iran against attacking Israel
Israeli ​Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday ‌that ‌any ​Iranian ‌attack ⁠on ​Israel would ⁠be Tehran’s “biggest mistake.” (AP/File)
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Updated 26 June 2026 15:55
Reuters
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Israel’s Katz warns Iran against attacking Israel

Israel’s Katz warns Iran against attacking Israel
  • Qaani ‌said ‌if Israel ‌did not withdraw voluntarily ‌from south Lebanon, ⁠it would eventually ⁠be forced to leave
Updated 26 June 2026 15:55
Reuters
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DUBAI: Israeli ​Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday ‌that ‌any ​Iranian ‌attack ⁠on ​Israel would ⁠be Tehran’s “biggest mistake.”
Quds Force commander Esmail ⁠Qaani ‌said ‌on ​Thursday that ‌if Israel ‌did not withdraw voluntarily ‌from south Lebanon, ⁠it would eventually ⁠be forced to leave in defeat.

Topics: Battlefield Lebanon Israel Katz Iran

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