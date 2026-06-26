Israel’s Katz warns Iran against attacking Israel

DUBAI: Israeli ​Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday ‌that ‌any ​Iranian ‌attack ⁠on ​Israel would ⁠be Tehran’s “biggest mistake.”

Quds Force commander Esmail ⁠Qaani ‌said ‌on ​Thursday that ‌if Israel ‌did not withdraw voluntarily ‌from south Lebanon, ⁠it would eventually ⁠be forced to leave in defeat.