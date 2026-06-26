DUBAI: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that any Iranian attack on Israel would be Tehran’s “biggest mistake.”
Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani said on Thursday that if Israel did not withdraw voluntarily from south Lebanon, it would eventually be forced to leave in defeat.
Israel’s Katz warns Iran against attacking Israel
Short Url
https://arab.news/jm98e
Updated 26 June 2026 15:55
Israel’s Katz warns Iran against attacking Israel
- Qaani said if Israel did not withdraw voluntarily from south Lebanon, it would eventually be forced to leave
DUBAI: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that any Iranian attack on Israel would be Tehran’s “biggest mistake.”