Algeria and Austria in dramatic draw as both reach World Cup knockout stages

DUBAI: A barely believable 3-3 draw between Austria and Algeria at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City sent both teams to the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 as the second and third placed teams in Group J.

The build-up to the fixture had focused on its infamous historical significance. Algeria had lost 2-0 to Austria on its first World Cup participation in 1982, and were later notoriously eliminated when West Germany beat Austria 1-0 in the “Disgrace of Gijon” match, a result that meant the European neighbours progressed to the second round and the north African one was eliminated.

Here both teams came into the match on three points, with Austria on a goal difference of 0 in second place while Algeria were third on -2. Ironically, for the historians, a draw would see both safely through to the knockout stages.

The other match in the group was irrelevant for the final placings, with Argentina guaranteed to finish top and Jordan confirmed as the bottom team.

Having been left on the bench for the opener against Argentina, Algeria’s talisman Riyadh Mahrez started his second match in row, and was involved in most of Algeria’s early play down the right wing.

After 10 minutes 20-year-old Ibrahim Maza, the German-born heir-apparent to Mahrez, showed a glimpse of the talent that makes many call him the future of Algerian national team football by flicking the ball over Romano Schmid and volleying over the bar from distance.

However, it was Austria who struck first on 28 minutes when 37-year-old Marko Arnautovic — his country’s record goal scorer — flicked the ball past Oussma Benbot when put through by David Alaba’s long pass. As things stood, Austria were heading to the knockout stages and Algeria home. Watching from the sideline, Iran would have cheered the goal; they needed a winner in this match to progress to the Round of 32 as the last of the eight best third-placed teams.

Just after the half-hour mark Rafik Belghali shot wide for Algeria, but it was Maza again who caught the eye on 35 minutes when he danced past the Austrian defence only to shoot into the side netting. The Austrian defence were already having problems dealing with the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker.

Four minutes later Algeria got even closer when Fares Chaibi struck the post from distance with Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager beaten. Two minutes from the break, Maza hit Algeria’s first shot on target of the night, but straight at Schlager.

The best was still to come for Algeria on the stroke of half time when Belghali cut through the Austrian defence from the right and finished in deadly fashion into the roof of the net. It was one of the best solo goals of the tournament so far.

At half time, both coaches would have been cautiously satisfied.

The first effort of the second half came Algeria’s way but the final shot was straight at Schlager on 53 minutes. Almost immediately Austria took the lead with a brilliant strike by Marcel Sabitzer, curling the ball past Benbot from Konrad Laimer’s pass. Algeria were once again compelled to go for all-out attack.

The moment of the match so far came on the hour mark. After some superb wing play on the left, Houssem Aouar slipped the ball to Mahrez to tap in his first ever World Cup goal. Algeria were back in business, and their fans accordingly raised the roof inside the stadium.

After the hydration break, the match looked to be all but over in an attacking sense. Both teams, not wishing to take any unnecessary risks, seemed to be playing out the draw that would be benefit both — ironically evoking the events in Gijon 44 years ago.

But there would be two more remarkable late twists. A brilliant finish by Mahrez in the third minute of stoppage time looked to have sent Austria home, but with the very last attack of the match, the European team scored a stunning equalizer from Sasa Kalajdzic’s header. They and Algeria were through, and Iran eliminated.

Austria will now play Spain in the Round of 32 while Algeria will face Switzerland.