Arab teams at World Cup 2026: Algeria makes knockouts after 3-3 thriller, Jordan exits its debut tournament winless

KANSAS CITY: Algeria secured its place in the World Cup knockout rounds for the second time after battling back twice in a thrilling 3-3 draw against Austria on Saturday, with both teams advancing from Group J following a frantic finish that knocked Iran out of the tournament.

Veteran forward Marko Arnautovic put the European side in front at Arrowhead Stadium but Rafik Belghali levelled shortly before half-time, benefiting from a huge slice of luck.

Marcel Sabitzer restored Austria’s lead with a superb strike but minutes later Algeria were all-square again thanks to former Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez.

Both teams appeared to have settled for a mutually beneficial draw in the closing minutes but there was still time for some edge-of-the-seat drama.

Mahrez netted again in the 93rd minute and then, in the final seconds Sasa Kalajdzic, just on as a substitute, headed home — sparking scenes of wild joy from the Austrian squad.

The result means the two teams both finish Group J on four points behind Lionel Messi’s Argentina, who topped the section with nine points.

Austria are in the World Cup knockout round for the first time since 1982 while Algeria have matched their performance at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Algeria will play Switzerland in the next round while Austria, who finished second in the group, will face European champions Spain.

Meanwhile, Jordan’s first World Cup campaign ended without a point after a 3-1 defeat to defending champions Argentina on Saturday, with Lionel Messi coming off the bench to score once again as the South Americans completed a perfect sweep of Group J.

Mousa Altamari, who entered the game at the start of the second half, scored in the 55th minute for Jordan.