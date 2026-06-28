Pakistan suspends Geo News transmission for 15 days over ‘religious visualization’ in Muharram program

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) announced this week that it has suspended the license and transmission of Geo News for 15 days, accusing it of airing a Muharram program wherein “religious visualization” liable to hurt the religious sentiments of viewers was shown.

PEMRA said in a notice issued on Saturday that Geo News aired a program titled “Safar-e-Ishq” during its special Muharram 10 transmission, wherein “religious visualization” was shown.

It said the broadcast of such visual representation constitutes a serious regulatory concern. The regulator said its content was liable to hurt the religious sentiments of viewers, undermine religious harmony and create a “risk of disturbance” to public peace, tranquility, and law and order.

“The license issued to M/s Independent Media Corporation (Pvt.) Ltd. for “Geo News” is suspended for a period of fifteen (15) days, with immediate effect from the issuance of this order,” the notice issued on Jun. 27 said.

PEMRA said Geo News’ transmission will remain suspended on satellite and all distribution networks and platforms for 15 days, directing distribution service licensees and operators to ensure immediate compliance with its order.

The regulator said it is referring the matter to its Council of Complaints department to examine, hear and furnish appropriate recommendations over the matter, including the possibility of further regulatory action.

“Geo News is directed to conduct an internal inquiry into the editorial, monitoring and compliance lapse leading to the broadcast of the subject content, and submit its findings to the Council of Complaints, along with details of corrective and preventive measures, during the hearing,” it added.

Geo News apologized for what it acknowledged as an “editorial error” in a clarification message posted on its website.

The channel said the footage that caused controversy neither reflected its editorial stance nor its policy of respecting the widely accepted beliefs and religious sensitivities of the Muslim Ummah.

It said Safar-e-Ishq had depicted certain rituals practiced by a limited number of people in Iraq and some other Middle Eastern countries.

“It clarified that the footage merely portrayed local customs and was never intended to represent, endorse, or promote any broader religious viewpoint,” the channel said on its website.

Religious matters are a sensitive issue in Pakistan, where media regulators often scrutinize broadcasts that feature religious topics that can offend thousands of viewers across the country.

Geo News is one of Pakistan’s most-watched private Urdu news channels launched in 2002. It has covered elections, political crises, “terrorism,” natural disasters and other major national events for more than two decades.