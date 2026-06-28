Saudi Arabia leads Gulf, Arab condemnation of newest Iranian attacks

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has condemned, in the strongest terms, Iran’s latest attacks Kuwait and Bahrain as well as on “the security and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.”

In statement issued by the Saudi foreign affairs ministry, the Kingdom categorically rejected the attacks and described them as a violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

“The Kingdom reiterates that these violations undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region,” the foreign affairs ministry statement said.

Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, also condemned the “terrorist Iranian attacks” against Bahrain and Kuwait.

In a statement, he emphasized that these “treacherous attacks constitute a direct threat to the security, stability and safety of citizens and residents on the territories” of the two countries.

He added that the “continuation of these Iranian attacks actively undermines ongoing regional and international efforts aimed at consolidating peace and security and resolving the crisis.”

The UAE also condemned the “renewed aggressive Iranian attacks” against Kuwait and Bahrain, which its foreign affairs ministry said were a flagrant violation of the countries’ sovereignty and a threat to their security and stability.

Qatar also strongly condemned the attacks, and emphasized the “necessity of sparing the region the consequences of these unjustified attacks, continuing on the path of dialogue and diplomacy, de-escalation, and building on the achievements realized within the framework of the memorandum of understanding, in a way that contributes to consolidating security and stability at both the regional and international levels.”

Jordan also condemned the attacks against Kuwait and Bahrain, describing them “a flagrant violation of their sovereignty, a threat to their security and stability and the safety of their territories.”

Jordan, through its foreign affairs ministry, also expressed its absolute solidarity with Kuwait and Bahrain and support in steps they take to protect their “sovereignty and security and the safety of their citizens and residents.”

Egypt strongly condemned the attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait using Iranian drones, describing them as a violation of their sovereignty, a threat to their security and stability, and an unacceptable escalation that undermines efforts to de-escalate regional tensions.

Kuwait and Bahrain have strongly condemned the latest Iranian attacks targeting their territories, describing the incidents as serious violations of their sovereignty and threats to regional security.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the country’s “condemnation and strongest denunciation of the repeated heinous Iranian aggressions against the State of Kuwait,” saying the latest attack occurred at dawn and constituted “a flagrant violation of its sovereignty, a direct threat to its security and stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.”

The ministry added that the attacks represent “a clear breach of the rules of international law and the United Nations Charter,” warning that continued aggression undermines ongoing regional and international efforts to de-escalate tensions.

Bahrain said Iran had once again targeted the kingdom with ballistic missiles and drones in “a dangerous escalation that reveals Tehran’s actions are neither isolated nor incidental, but rather a deliberate policy and systematic pattern of repeated aggression against the Kingdom’s sovereignty and the security of its citizens and residents.”

It reaffirmed its rejection of any actions that violate state sovereignty, threaten regional security, or escalate tensions, while calling for respect for international law and renewed diplomatic efforts to preserve peace and stability across the Gulf.

The Muslim World League on Saturday condemned Iran’s earlier drone attacks against Bahrain.

The Secretary-General of the League and Chairman of the Council of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced the criminal Iranian attacks on Bahrain, saying it violated all religious values, international and humanitarian laws and norms, and undermined efforts to restore security and stability, Saudi Press Agency reported.