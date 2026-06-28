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France records around 1,000 excess deaths in heatwave: health agency

Update France records around 1,000 excess deaths in heatwave: health agency
Above, people cool off in the Trocadero Fountains by the Eiffel Tower during high temperatures amid a heatwave in Paris on June 27, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 28 June 2026 12:10
AFP
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France records around 1,000 excess deaths in heatwave: health agency

France records around 1,000 excess deaths in heatwave: health agency
  • Areas under red alert for heat had been particularly badly affected, and 85 percent of the deaths had been those aged 65 and over
Updated 28 June 2026 12:10
AFP
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PARIS: At least 191 million people are forecast to endure temperatures of at least 35C on Sunday in Europe, with the heat particularly intense in Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland, according to AFP estimates.
A total of 381 million people in Europe, excluding Turkey, will see temperatures surpass 30C, according to analysis based on forecasts from the German Meteorological Service and 2025 population projections from the Joint Research Centre collated by Austrian NGO Klimadashboard.

French health officials said Sunday there had been around 1,000 more deaths than expected during a record-breaking heatwave that has baked much of western Europe for days.

“Since June 24, approximately 1,000 additional deaths (unconsolidated figures) have been observed compared to the deaths recorded in previous months,” Public Health France said in a statement.

The agency said areas under red alert for heat had been particularly badly affected, and 85 percent of the deaths had been those aged 65 and over.

The sharpest increases, the agency said, involved people dying at home, especially in the Ile-de-France region that includes Paris and its suburbs.

“This observation serves as a reminder of the need for measures of solidarity toward people who are isolated or experiencing profound loneliness, including in highly urbanized areas,” the statement said.

The agency stressed that the figures were preliminary and were likely to be an underestimate.

The heat eased across France on Sunday after days of punishing temperatures that saw the mercury rising above 40C in many areas.

Topics: weather France

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