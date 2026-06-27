PARIS: At least 74 people have drowned in France amid a severe heatwave since June 18, the Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said in an interview with Le Parisien published Saturday.
Most of the deaths occurred “in unauthorized, unsupervised bodies of water such as rivers, lakes and ponds,” he said, adding that there had also been drownings in private swimming pools.
France says 74 drowning deaths since 18 June
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Updated 27 June 2026 20:00
France says 74 drowning deaths since 18 June
- Most of the deaths occurred “in unauthorized, unsupervised bodies of water such as rivers, lakes and ponds”
PARIS: At least 74 people have drowned in France amid a severe heatwave since June 18, the Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said in an interview with Le Parisien published Saturday.