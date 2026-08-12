Azerbaijan’s president says his country could supply electricity to Armenia 

BAKU: Azerbaijan’s ‌President Ilham Aliyev has said his country could supply electricity to neighboring Armenia, saying Yerevan will not be able to extend the life of its aging Metsamor nuclear power plant indefinitely.

There was no immediate comment from the Armenian government on Aliyev’s proposal or on whether Yerevan ‌would consider importing electricity ‌from Azerbaijan.

Armenia and ‌Azerbaijan ⁠have been moving toward ⁠normalizing relations after decades of conflict, opening the possibility of new transport and energy links between the two countries.

Long heavily dependent on Russia and Iran for its ⁠energy supplies, Armenia is now reviewing ‌proposals from ‌US, Russian, Chinese, French and South Korean ‌companies to construct a new nuclear ‌reactor to replace the Soviet-era Metsamor nuclear power plant.

Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijani state television that Azerbaijani specialists ‌had carried out preliminary surveys of Armenian territory and identified possible locations ⁠for ⁠electricity transmission pylons, part of a plan to connect Azerbaijan’s power grid with its Nakhchivan exclave via Armenia.

“Today their (Armenians’) primary energy source is a nuclear power plant,” Aliyev said. “If this source is closed, Armenia could face a major energy crisis,” he said, saying that an additional source of electricity would be in Yerevan’s own interests.