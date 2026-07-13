Karen Wazen expands eyewear brand with men’s collection

DUBAI: A mainstay at international fashion weeks, Lebanese influencer and entrepreneur Karen Wazen is expanding her namesake eyewear label with the launch of its first dedicated men’s sunglasses collection, marking a new chapter for the Dubai-based brand.

The new range introduces six styles designed for men and is fronted by Wazen’s husband, Elias Bakhazi, who has long been involved behind the scenes of the business.

In a released statement, Wazen said the move into menswear was a natural next step for a brand that has grown steadily since its launch in 2018.

“From the very beginning, this brand has always been an extension of who I am, and family has always been at the heart of everything I do,” she said. “Having my husband, Elias, front this campaign was an obvious choice.”

The collection includes six designs that reinterpret the brand’s signature aesthetic through minimalist silhouettes, metal frames and classic shapes intended for everyday wear. Styles include the rectangular Oliver, vintage-inspired Drew, rimless John and slim metal Bob, available in a variety of colorways.

“When designing the collection, I found myself constantly asking, ‘Would Luch wear this?’” Wazen said, referring to her husband’s nickname. “We wanted to create pieces that feel timeless, effortless and versatile.”

The launch follows years of growth for the Karen Wazen label, which has evolved from an influencer-led venture into an internationally recognized accessories brand.

International stars including Hailey Bieber, Kristen Bell and Dua Lipa have all been spotted wearing pieces by the label.

The new men’s collection is available through the brand’s website and selected retail locations, including Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mirdif City Centre and ABC stores in Lebanon.

Wazen, who has 7.8 million Instagram followers, first rose to prominence through fashion and lifestyle blogging before becoming one of the region’s leading digital personalities.

She is regularly spotted at international fashion weeks and has brand deals with Dior and Burberry. Wazen also attended this year’s Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in a gown by Lebanese designer Nicolas Jebran.