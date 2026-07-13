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Kingdom records a sharp decline in dust storms

Kingdom records a sharp decline in dust storms
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Saudi Arabia has recorded a dramatic decline in dust and sandstorm activity this year. (SPA)
Kingdom records a sharp decline in dust storms
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Saudi Arabia has recorded a dramatic decline in dust and sandstorm activity this year
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Updated 13 July 2026 16:35
Arab News
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Kingdom records a sharp decline in dust storms

Kingdom records a sharp decline in dust storms
  • Improvement from environmental restoration efforts
  • Lowest level in 25 years, says meteorology authority
Updated 13 July 2026 16:35
Arab News
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JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has recorded a dramatic decline in dust and sandstorm activity this year, with officials attributing the improvement to environmental restoration efforts, expanded vegetation cover and favorable climatic conditions, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The National Center for Meteorology announced that the Kingdom experienced a near-zero occurrence of dust and sandstorms in June 2026, marking the lowest level recorded in more than 25 years.

Dust activity fell by 99 percent compared with historical averages, while the Northern Borders region reported a complete absence of dust storms during the month.

According to the NCM, the Central Region, including Riyadh, Qassim and Al-Kharj, recorded a 99 percent decline in dust activity. The Eastern Province, covering Al-Ahsa, Dammam and Dhahran, registered a similar reduction.

Ayman Ghulam, CEO of the center and general supervisor of the Regional Center for Sand and Dust Storms, said the decline coincided with many environmental and climate initiatives across the Kingdom.

Ghulam cited the Saudi Green Initiative, cloud-seeding programs, improvements in vegetation cover and grazing management, as well as weaker weather fronts that typically trigger dust storms.

The announcement came as the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve reported a 76.2 percent reduction in dust-storm frequency within its boundaries during 2026.

The reserve attributed the decline to integrated environmental programs focused on restoring vegetation, improving ecological conditions, reducing sand encroachment and protecting soil from erosion.

Officials said expanding vegetation cover has helped stabilize soil, reduce airborne dust and improve environmental quality, while also supporting biodiversity and the long-term sustainability of natural resources.

The developments coincide with the International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms, observed annually on July 12, and highlight the growing role of environmental restoration in addressing one of the region’s most persistent natural challenges.

The Regional Center for Sand and Dust Storms continues to monitor dust activity using advanced forecasting and observation systems, including satellite imagery, light detection and ranging technology, aerosol monitoring networks and numerical modeling tools.

The center said these capabilities enhance early-warning services and help to limit the impact of dust storms on public health, the environment and economic activity.

Topics: National Center for Meteorology (NCM)

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