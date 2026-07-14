Pakistan, China to hold healthcare summit this week to boost pharma cooperation

KARACHI: The Pakistani capital of Islamabad will host a Pakistan–China health care investment conference on July 17-18, Pakistan’s Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) said on Monday, with the business-to-business (B2B) summit aimed at deepening bilateral economic cooperation.

The development comes amid Pakistan’s efforts for economic stabilization under a $7 billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) program, with policymakers increasingly shifting their focus toward reviving industrial activity, attracting investment and increasing exports.

China is a major ally and investor in Pakistan and has pledged over $65 billion in investment in road, infrastructure and development projects under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), besides several Chinese private sector manufacturers undertaking joint ventures in the South Asian country.

The Pakistan–China Pharmaceutical & Healthcare B2B Investment Conference 2026 represents a significant initiative to deepen Pakistan–China economic cooperation by promoting investment, innovation, and strategic partnerships in the pharmaceutical, health care, and biotechnology sectors.

“The conference will bring together leading Pakistani pharmaceutical, health care, and biotechnology companies with Chinese investors, manufacturers, technology providers, and industry leaders,” the SIFC said in a statement.

“The event will provide participants with valuable opportunities to establish commercial partnerships, explore investment prospects, and strengthen cross-border business collaboration.”

Delegates at the conference will engage in structured B2B meetings, networking sessions, and investment discussions aimed at fostering joint ventures, technology transfer, contract manufacturing, research collaboration, and local production partnerships.

“The conference is expected to facilitate meaningful business engagements that support modernization of Pakistan’s health care ecosystem while enhancing the competitiveness of its pharmaceutical industry,” the SIFC said, adding that pharmaceutical and health care industries remain key priorities on SIFC’s investment agenda due to their significant potential for industrial expansion, export growth, technological advancement, and employment generation.

“The Pakistan–China Pharmaceutical & Healthcare B2B Investment Conference 2026 is expected to further reinforce the longstanding strategic partnership between Pakistan and China by encouraging long-term industrial collaboration and unlocking new avenues of investment.”