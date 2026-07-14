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Iran executes 2 Daesh members convicted of armed rebellion

Iran executes 2 Daesh members convicted of armed rebellion
Demonstrators hold signs as they gather near the Francis Scott Key Bridge during rally in support of the Iranian people in Washington, US. (AFP)
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Updated 14 July 2026 10:32
AP
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Iran executes 2 Daesh members convicted of armed rebellion

Iran executes 2 Daesh members convicted of armed rebellion
Updated 14 July 2026 10:32
AP
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TEHRAN, Iran: Two members of the Daesh group were executed after they were convicted of armed rebellion against the Islamic Republic, Iranian state television reported Tuesday.
The report identified the men as Mohieddin Abdollahi and Hossein Palani. It said they belonged to a Daesh cell that formed after the group’s territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria and had planned attacks inside Iran.
According to the report, Iranian security forces identified the cell’s hideout in the Bamo mountain area near the Iraqi border before it could carry out its plans. Several militants were killed and others arrested during the operation, in which three members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard were also killed. Authorities said they also seized weapons, ammunition and other equipment.
The two men were convicted of armed rebellion against the Islamic Republic, and were hanged after the Supreme Court upheld their death sentences. The judiciary did not disclose where the executions were carried out.

Topics: Iran executions

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