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Russia-Ukraine Conflict

June was deadliest month for Ukraine civilians in over four years: UN

June was deadliest month for Ukraine civilians in over four years: UN
Smoke rises in the city during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Jul. 11, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 14 July 2026 15:31
AFP
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June was deadliest month for Ukraine civilians in over four years: UN

June was deadliest month for Ukraine civilians in over four years: UN
  • UN said June surpassed May, with at least 293 civilians killed
Updated 14 July 2026 15:31
AFP
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KYIV: The United Nations in June recorded the highest monthly civilian death toll in Ukraine since April 2022, as Russia escalated long-range missile strikes, a report published on Tuesday said,
“After May recorded the highest number of civilian casualties in over four years, June surpassed it, with at least 293 civilians killed,” the UN’s human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN

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