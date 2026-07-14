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Najran sports tracks draw summer crowds 

Najran sports tracks draw summer crowds 
Najran municipality has developed 44 sports tracks in parks and public gardens across Najran city and its governorates. They promote walking, improve well-being, and support healthier lifestyles.
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Updated 14 July 2026 14:07
SPA
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Najran sports tracks draw summer crowds 

Najran sports tracks draw summer crowds 
  • Surrounded by dense trees and expansive green spaces, the park offers cooler temperatures
Updated 14 July 2026 14:07
SPA
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NAJRAN: Sports and fitness tracks in Najran are attracting growing numbers of residents and visitors of all ages, becoming popular destinations during the summer holiday.

Najran municipality has developed 44 sports tracks in parks and public gardens across Najran city and its governorates. They promote walking, improve well-being, and support healthier lifestyles.

The facilities feature fitness equipment, cycling lanes, modern lighting, seating areas, landscaping, and public amenities as part of the municipality’s efforts to enhance the urban landscape and encourage healthy living. 

The 2,660-meter-long, 10-meter-wide walking track at King Fahd Park is among Najran’s busiest, attracting large numbers of residents and visitors.

Surrounded by dense trees and expansive green spaces, the park offers cooler temperatures, making it an ideal setting for walking and outdoor recreation. Its integrated sports facilities have made it a daily destination for fitness enthusiasts and families. 

The walking track at Prince Jalawi bin Abdulaziz Park is another popular destination, attracting visitors with its spacious grounds, diverse facilities, dense tree cover, and extensive green spaces.

People of all ages have been using the walking tracks, reflecting growing public awareness of the importance of walking and exercise and reinforcing a culture of physical activity.

Topics: fitness

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