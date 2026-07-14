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Czech Republic in talks for Israeli air defense systems, foreign minister says

Czech Republic in talks for Israeli air defense systems, foreign minister says
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Updated 14 July 2026 19:17
Reuters
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Czech Republic in talks for Israeli air defense systems, foreign minister says

Czech Republic in talks for Israeli air defense systems, foreign minister says
  • Macinka said ⁠the Czechs were ‌looking ‌at ​the ‌Spyder, Arrow and ‌other defense systems
Updated 14 July 2026 19:17
Reuters
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JERUSALEM: The Czech Republic is ​in talks with Israeli firms to buy a number of air defense ‌systems, Foreign Minister ‌Peter ​Macinka ‌said ⁠on ​Tuesday.
During a ⁠press conference with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, Macinka said ⁠the Czechs were ‌looking ‌at ​the ‌Spyder, Arrow and ‌other defense systems.
“Regarding the Spyder, yes, we are ‌discussing we’re discussing air defense systems ⁠with ⁠Israel because these systems are technologically on top,” Macinka said when asked about buying Israeli defense systems.

Topics: Czech Republic Israel

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