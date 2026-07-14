JERUSALEM: The Czech Republic is in talks with Israeli firms to buy a number of air defense systems, Foreign Minister Peter Macinka said on Tuesday.
During a press conference with Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, Macinka said the Czechs were looking at the Spyder, Arrow and other defense systems.
“Regarding the Spyder, yes, we are discussing we’re discussing air defense systems with Israel because these systems are technologically on top,” Macinka said when asked about buying Israeli defense systems.
Czech Republic in talks for Israeli air defense systems, foreign minister says
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Updated 14 July 2026 19:17
Czech Republic in talks for Israeli air defense systems, foreign minister says
- Macinka said the Czechs were looking at the Spyder, Arrow and other defense systems
JERUSALEM: The Czech Republic is in talks with Israeli firms to buy a number of air defense systems, Foreign Minister Peter Macinka said on Tuesday.