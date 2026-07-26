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Abu Dhabi to host UFC 333 in October

Abu Dhabi to host UFC 333 in October
Etihad Arena at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi (Supplied)
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Updated 26 July 2026 14:23
Ali Khaled
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Abu Dhabi to host UFC 333 in October

Abu Dhabi to host UFC 333 in October
  • The event is due to take place at Etihad Arena on Yas Island
Updated 26 July 2026 14:23
Ali Khaled
Follow

ABU DHABI: The Octagon will return to the UAE capital in October, with UFC 33 taking place at Etihad Arena on Oct. 24, UFC and the Department of Culture and Tourism have announced.

Abu Dhabi Showdown Week also returns to Yas Island this October with more mixed martial arts and fan experiences.

With more than 20 events staged in Abu Dhabi since 2010, UFC has become a fixture on the region’s sporting calendar; last July’s UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs De Ridder was followed by Abu Dhabi Showdown Week in October, which culminated in UFC 321, headlined by Tom Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. Last night’s UFC Fight Night: Ankalaev v Guskov was the organization’s most recent event to take place at Etihad Arena.

Fans can register their interest early at VisitAbuDhabi.ae for the best chance to secure tickets, along with exclusive hotel packages for traveling fans.

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