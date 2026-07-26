Saudia Cargo launches Melbourne freighter service to boost Australia trade 

RIYADH: Cargo movement between Saudi Arabia and Australia is set to accelerate after Saudia Cargo launched a direct freighter service between Riyadh and Melbourne, enhancing bilateral trade and supply chain connectivity.

The scheduled service, which began on July 25, is operated by a Boeing 747-400 freighter with a capacity of more than 100 tonnes. The aircraft’s nose-loading capability enables the transport of heavy machinery, oversized equipment and other high-volume cargo.

Australia has become an increasingly important trading partner for Saudi Arabia, particularly in food products, mining, healthcare and industrial goods. Improved air cargo connectivity is expected to reduce transit times for high-value shipments while supporting the Kingdom's efforts to expand exports beyond oil and deepen commercial ties with markets across the Asia-Pacific region.

The launch comes as Saudia Cargo expands its international footprint in response to growing demand for trade and logistics services.

In a statement, the company stated: “The Melbourne route reflects our commitment to expanding strategic global connectivity, enabling Saudi exports to reach new markets while strengthening the Kingdom’s position as a leading global logistics hub.”

The carrier said it is working with the General Authority for Foreign Trade and the Saudi Export Development Authority to expand the reach of Saudi exports and create new commercial opportunities.

Saudia Cargo is also coordinating with the Saudi-Australian Business Council to engage local logistics partners, improve transit times and support stronger bilateral trade through more efficient freight services.

Strengthening supply chains

“The launch of Saudia Cargo’s direct Riyadh-Melbourne route is a significant milestone for Saudi Arabia’s logistics sector and a strong step toward realizing Vision 2030,” Daipayan Adhikari, head of integrated logistics at United Warehouse Co. Ltd., told Arab News.

He noted that the new connection would improve supply chains for high-value and time-sensitive cargo while strengthening trade between the Kingdom and Australia.

“This new air cargo corridor not only strengthens trade between Saudi Arabia and Australia but also creates faster and more reliable supply chains for high-value, time-sensitive commodities such as pharmaceuticals, perishables, e-commerce, and advanced manufacturing products,” Adhikari said.

He added that continued investment in multimodal logistics infrastructure and strategic international connectivity would further strengthen Saudi Arabia’s position as a gateway linking Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

Fleet expansion

The route marks the latest step in Saudia Cargo’s expansion strategy. Earlier this month, Saudia Group signed an agreement with Boeing to add four Boeing 777-200 freighters to its fleet, increasing dedicated cargo capacity as the Kingdom pursues its logistics ambitions under Vision 2030.

Once operational, the new aircraft will expand Saudia Cargo’s network across four continents, strengthening connections between Saudi Arabia and major commercial and industrial centers while supporting the country’s long-term trade and supply chain objectives.