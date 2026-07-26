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Two Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Deir Al-Balah

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli military strike, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (AP)
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli military strike, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (AP)
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Updated 26 July 2026 22:20
WAFA
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Two Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on vehicle in Deir Al-Balah

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli military strike, in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, Saturday, July 25, 2026. (AP)
  • Local sources said that a number of victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, as ambulance and rescue teams have been unable to reach them
Updated 26 July 2026 22:20
WAFA
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GAZA: Two Palestinians were killed and seven others injured on Sunday after Israeli warplanes targeted a vehicle in the Al-Berka area, south of Deir Al-Balah in central Gaza.
The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its crews transported two unidentified fatalities and seven injured people to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital following the Israeli airstrike on the vehicle.
Israeli forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 11 last year, with the latest fatalities bringing the number of Palestinians killed since the ceasefire began to 1,202 and the number of injuries to 3,893. 
A total of 803 bodies have been recovered during the same period.
Local sources said that a number of victims remain trapped under rubble and on roads, as ambulance and rescue teams have been unable to reach them.
The death toll from the Israeli offensive on the Gaza Strip has risen to 73,326, with 173,997 Palestinians injured, since Oct. 7, 2023, according to medical sources.
Local health authorities said on Sunday hospitals across the Strip received nine fatalities over the past 24 hours, including two people who died from injuries sustained earlier, as well as 36 injured Palestinians.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza USA

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