A Hong Kong democracy activist’s long-awaited London reunion may be cut short

HONG KONG: After spending more than five years in Hong Kong’s prison, former pro-democracy lawmaker Wu Chi-wai finally got to embrace his wife and son in London last week. They wept with joy. But he could be sent back to the Chinese territory this week, far earlier than planned.

Wu, former chairman of Hong Kong’s once-largest opposition party, was one of 47 activists charged in 2021 in the city’s biggest case under a Beijing-imposed security law that crushed a previously thriving democracy movement. He was sentenced in 2024 to four years and five months in prison for conspiracy to commit subversion over his role in an unofficial primary election.

After he was released last month, his first goal was to meet his family, now based in the UK He feared his criminal record would affect his entry, so he communicated with Hong Kong’s British consulate in advance. But after he landed in London last Wednesday, border authorities thought Wu could have other goals, including seeking long-term residency, he told The Associated Press in an interview.

Wu said he was eventually allowed to enter, with authorities granting him a seven-day immigration bail. That means he will be removed from the UK on Wednesday, he said, cutting short family plans to spend months together.

He said he fears the immigration record could affect his future travels, and hopes the Home Office can reverse its decision and extend his stay.

“I very worry about whether I have the ability or a chance to secure a re-entrance to the UK to meet with my family again,” he said.

The Home Office on Sunday said it does not routinely comment on individual cases but the government is steadfast in supporting Hong Kongers in the UK

Many Hong Kongers have left the territory

Under the dramatic political changes in Hong Kong after the introduction of the security law in 2020, many families and young professionals have emigrated to other countries, including Britain. Beijing and Hong Kong authorities insist the security law was necessary for the city’s stability.

UK government data shows over 230,000 Hong Kong residents have secured a special visa that allows them to live and work in the UK and apply for permanent residence after five years. More than 9,800 people have been granted settlement.

Wu denied he was seeking asylum in the UK, though his long-term plan is to reunite with his family there. He expressed concern that other Hong Kongers could face a similar border issue.

He said his return flight ticket to Hong Kong, originally scheduled for November, has already been changed to Wednesday and not by him. The Home Office and airline did not immediately respond to questions about it Sunday.

Wu says he will prioritize family time, not politics

The legislature he once served is now filled with Beijing loyalists after an electoral overhaul. Some media outlets shut down, including the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, whose founder Jimmy Lai is serving a 20-year prison term under the same security law.

The Democratic Party that Wu once led has disbanded, like dozens of other civil society groups, citing the political environment among the factors.

The changes reflect the dwindling freedoms promised to the former British colony when it returned to China’s rule in 1997.

“Even if you can’t bear to let go, you still have to,” Wu said of his party’s end.

He said prison taught him that life is short. His parents died while he was behind bars, and he was only allowed to briefly visit their funerals.

“If at such a moment you are unable to see your parents off for the last time, the psychological blow is actually significant,” he said.

After his wife and son moved to the UK in 2022, Wu could call them for only 10 minutes once a month. It took about a month for him to send a letter and receive a reply.

Wu says he won’t engage in political activities anymore.

“Start afresh and cherish the time I have to reunite with my family,” he said. “I feel this is my most important task in the near future.”