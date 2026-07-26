Saudi fencer Khalifa Al-Omairi makes history with first world championship medal

HONG KONG: Saudi Arabia celebrated a landmark moment in its sporting history after Khalifa Al-Omairi became the Kingdom’s first fencer to win a medal at the World Fencing Championships, claiming bronze in the senior men’s epee event.

Al-Omairi is the first Saudi athlete to reach the podium at the championships, marking a historic milestone for the Kingdom’s fencing program.

The Saudi fencer produced an impressive run through the competition, defeating several of the world’s leading épée competitors before securing a memorable quarterfinal victory over Japan’s Koki Kano, the Paris 2024 Olympic champion.

His campaign ended in the semifinals after a hard-fought defeat to Switzerland’s Lucas Malcotti, earning him the bronze medal.

The achievement further cements Al-Omairi’s status as one of Saudi Arabia’s leading fencers, adding a world championship medal to his growing list of continental and international accomplishments and underlining his ability to compete with the sport’s elite.