You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi fencer Khalifa Al-Omairi makes history with first world championship medal

Saudi fencer Khalifa Al-Omairi makes history with first world championship medal

Saudi Arabia celebrated a landmark moment in its sporting history after Khalifa Al-Omairi became the Kingdom’s first fencer to win a medal at the World Fencing Championships. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia celebrated a landmark moment in its sporting history after Khalifa Al-Omairi became the Kingdom’s first fencer to win a medal at the World Fencing Championships. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2a73y

Updated 26 July 2026 22:54
Arab News
Follow

Saudi fencer Khalifa Al-Omairi makes history with first world championship medal

Saudi fencer Khalifa Al-Omairi makes history with first world championship medal
  • Al-Omairi is the first Saudi athlete to reach the podium at the championships
Updated 26 July 2026 22:54
Arab News
Follow

HONG KONG: Saudi Arabia celebrated a landmark moment in its sporting history after Khalifa Al-Omairi became the Kingdom’s first fencer to win a medal at the World Fencing Championships, claiming bronze in the senior men’s epee event.

Al-Omairi is the first Saudi athlete to reach the podium at the championships, marking a historic milestone for the Kingdom’s fencing program.

The Saudi fencer produced an impressive run through the competition, defeating several of the world’s leading épée competitors before securing a memorable quarterfinal victory over Japan’s Koki Kano, the Paris 2024 Olympic champion.

His campaign ended in the semifinals after a hard-fought defeat to Switzerland’s Lucas Malcotti, earning him the bronze medal.

The achievement further cements Al-Omairi’s status as one of Saudi Arabia’s leading fencers, adding a world championship medal to his growing list of continental and international accomplishments and underlining his ability to compete with the sport’s elite.

Topics: fencing Saudi Arabia Hong Kong

Related

Women’s fencing championship wraps up in Dammam
Sport

Women’s fencing championship wraps up in Dammam

Al-Huda club shines at Kingdom Under-15 Fencing Championship
Saudi Sport

Al-Huda club shines at Kingdom Under-15 Fencing Championship

Latest updates

Abbas urges international action to halt Israeli attacks, settler violence

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, speaks during an event in in Ankara, Turkey. (AP file photo)

Israeli siblings facing IDF conscription granted right to seek refugee protection in Australia

Israeli siblings facing IDF conscription granted right to seek refugee protection in Australia

Israel to allow international force into Gaza, Israeli official says

People queue to receive meals from a charity kitchen at the Maghazi camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip.

Suspect in deadly Berlin attack killed in confrontation with police

Suspect in deadly Berlin attack killed in confrontation with police

FIA and Formula One Management confirm Malaysia will host 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix

FIA and Formula One Management confirm Malaysia will host 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.