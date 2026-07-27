MADRID: Spain faces a “decisive” two days to control and contain wildfires that have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate before temperatures rise, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said Monday.
“Today and tomorrow are absolutely decisive days, because from Wednesday the weather forecasts become highly unfavorable for firefighting efforts,” he told reporters.
Spain faces ‘decisive’ two days to contain wildfires: minister
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Updated 27 July 2026 12:54
Spain faces ‘decisive’ two days to contain wildfires: minister
MADRID: Spain faces a “decisive” two days to control and contain wildfires that have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate before temperatures rise, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said Monday.