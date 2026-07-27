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Spain faces ‘decisive’ two days to contain wildfires: minister

Spain faces ‘decisive’ two days to contain wildfires: minister
A Spain's Military Emergencies Unit (UME) firefighter waters a burning tree in a forest next to La Atalaya residential area in El Tiemblo, 80 kms west of Madrid, on July 25, 2026 amid wildfires that have burned up to 25,000 hectares. (AFP)
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Updated 27 July 2026 12:54
AFP
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Spain faces ‘decisive’ two days to contain wildfires: minister

Spain faces ‘decisive’ two days to contain wildfires: minister
Updated 27 July 2026 12:54
AFP
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MADRID: Spain faces a “decisive” two days to control and contain wildfires that have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate before temperatures rise, Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska said Monday.
“Today and tomorrow are absolutely decisive days, because from Wednesday the weather forecasts become highly unfavorable for firefighting efforts,” he told reporters.

Topics: Spain wildfire

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