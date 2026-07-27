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Israel military says intercepts two drones near Jordan border

Update Israel military says intercepts two drones near Jordan border
An Israeli military surveillance drone. (FileAFP)
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Updated 27 July 2026 13:22
AFP
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Israel military says intercepts two drones near Jordan border

Israel military says intercepts two drones near Jordan border
  • Israel has not taken part in the latest round of hostilities between the United States and Iran
Updated 27 July 2026 13:22
AFP
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JERUSALEM: The Israeli military said it intercepted on Monday two drones near the Jordanian border and was investigating where they had been launched from.
Earlier this month, the military said Israeli and Jordanian forces had intercepted an Iranian missile fired toward the Jordanian city of Aqaba.
“A short while ago, the IDF intercepted two UAVs identified in the area of the Jordan border,” the military said on Monday.
“The UAVs did not cross into Israeli territory. The origin of the launch is under review.”
The Jordanian army later said that “the Royal Jordanian Air Force aircraft intercepted and shot down, on Monday morning, two drones that had targeted the Kingdom’s territory.”
It added that “the interception and downing operation did not result in any human casualties or material damage.”
Jordan has been repeatedly targeted since war resumed between Iran and the United States earlier this month.
Israel has not taken part in the latest round of fighting.

Topics: Israel Jordan War in Iran

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