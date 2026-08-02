Saudi Arabia opens August ‘Sah’ sukuk with 4.7% annual return 

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has opened subscriptions for its August “Sah” savings sukuk, offering a fixed annual return of 4.70 percent, up from 4.60 percent in the previous month’s issuance.

The subscription window opened at 10 a.m. Saudi time on Aug. 2 and will close at 3 p.m. on Aug. 4, according to the National Debt Management Center.

The Shariah-compliant sukuk is denominated in Saudi riyals, carries a one-year maturity, and offers a fixed return payable at maturity. The latest issuance forms part of the NDMC’s 2026 calendar and reflects the Kingdom’s continued efforts to boost household savings and advance financial inclusion.

In a post on X, the NDMC said the minimum subscription is SR1,000 ($266), while the maximum investment is capped at SR200,000 per individual.

The sukuk is available exclusively to Saudi citizens aged 18 or older through approved platforms, including SNB Capital, Aljazira Capital, Alinma Investment, SAB Invest and Al Rajhi Capital.

Issued monthly, “Sah” sukuk offers returns that are determined by prevailing market conditions and government funding costs. Managed by the Ministry of Finance through the National Debt Management Center, the program is designed to encourage personal savings and expand financial inclusion.

Launched under Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program, “Sah” aims to increase the Kingdom’s national savings rate to 10 percent by 2030 from the current level of around 6 percent.

On July 21, the NDMC announced the closure of its seventh issuance of 2026, with a total allocation of SR5.349 billion.

The issuance comprised five tranches, with the first, valued at SR3.83 billion, maturing in 2031. The second tranche totaled SR515 million and will mature in 2033, while the third, worth SR204 million, will mature in 2036. The fourth tranche, valued at SR300 million, will mature in 2039, while the fifth, totaling SR500 million, will mature in 2041.

Separately, Moody’s, the global credit rating agency, recently affirmed Saudi Arabia’s Aa3 sovereign credit rating with a stable outlook, citing the Kingdom’s economic resilience, continued progress under Vision 2030, and improving institutional effectiveness.

“The agency mentioned that the affirmation at Aa3 reflects Saudi Arabia’s large and wealthy economy, supported by its vast hydrocarbon endowment, and highly competitive position in global energy markets, alongside improving institutional and policy effectiveness,” the debt management center reported in May.