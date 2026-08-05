Syria’s Deir Ezzor Airport receives first domestic flight in decade

LONDON: The main airport in the Syrian Arab Republic’s eastern province of Deir Ezzor received its first domestic flight in a decade on Wednesday, a Syrian Airlines service from Damascus International Airport, following the conclusion of repair work.

The Syrian Civil Aviation Authority said the route was part of an effort to revive domestic air travel, ease passenger movement, support economic activity and strengthen links between Syria’s provinces, the state news agency SANA reported.

Work on the airport began early this year. The authority announced in February that it had started restoring the facility as part of a broader push to resume operations after years of closure.

The main repairs were complete by mid-July and final regulatory and safety procedures were underway before reopening, the airport’s management said.

The airport last month hosted a delegation from Kuwait’s Civil Aviation Authority and Jazeera Airways, clearing a resumption of operations.

Syria’s aviation authority previously said Jazeera Airways would begin scheduled direct flights between Kuwait and Deir Ezzor on Aug. 8, part of an effort to strengthen air links between the two countries and give passengers more travel options.