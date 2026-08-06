Pakistan to pilot China-modeled law enforcement center to swiftly resolve minor offenses

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will pilot a law enforcement investigation center in Islamabad that will be modeled after similar ones in China, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said on Thursday, stressing that it will house detention, investigation and summary trials in a single facility to swiftly dispose cases relating to minor offenses.



Naqvi announced this while he met Pakistani superintendents of police who had returned from training courses in China and Türkiye. Naqvi visited the Beijing Police College in January this year, where both Islamabad and Beijing agreed that assistant superintendents of police (ASPs) at Islamabad’s National Police Academy would undergo a one-month course there.

The police officers briefed the interior minister on their observations of the modern policing practices in China and Türkiye including surveillance systems, the use of technology and advanced equipment and public security management, a statement from Naqvi’s official WhatsApp channel said.

“The law enforcement center will bring detention, investigation and summary trials under one roof,” Naqvi said. “The center will ensure the swift and effective resolution of cases involving minor offenses.”

The minister said modern investigation techniques, based on models from developed countries, will be incorporated into training programs. Naqvi said Pakistan should draw on policing models that had already worked elsewhere to make its own system faster, more responsive and more reliant on technology.

He said advanced drones will be added to the interior ministry’s aviation wing to prevent crime and strengthen surveillance.

The minister said specialized investigation rooms will be established at the National Police Academy and that interrogation will be introduced as a subject in its own right, with techniques drawn from practice in developed countries built into the curriculum.

Pakistan and China have been strengthening police cooperation through joint training and technology sharing in recent months, aimed at enhancing modern policing skills and improving law enforcement effectiveness.

Pakistan and China coordinate closely on counterterrorism and internal security, with Chinese citizens in Pakistan frequently targeted over the years by militant groups.