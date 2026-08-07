Army says 10 militants killed in counterterror operations in northwest Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Security forces killed ten militants belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group during separate counterterror operations in northwestern Pakistan this week, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military’s media wing, said the first incident took place in the South Waziristan district on Thursday when TTP militants tried to attack a security forces checkpost. Pakistani forces responded effectively and killed eight militants during the exchange of fire.

Security forces also killed two militants in the northwestern Dir district the same day, the military said. It added that weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, who were involved in “terrorist activities” in the area.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area,” the ISPR said.

In a statement issued by his office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised security forces for their successful operations against militants in the two districts.

“The nefarious designs of elements spreading terrorism with Indian backing will be thwarted at all costs,” Sharif was quoted as saying.

The Pakistani government and military use the term “Khawarij” for TTP militants. Islamabad accuses the Indian government of supporting militants with funds and training to carry out attacks against Pakistani law enforcers and citizens. New Delhi denies the allegations.

Islamabad also accuses neighboring Afghanistan of providing support and sanctuaries to TTP and separatist Baloch militants. Kabul denies its soil is used for attacks against Pakistan and urges Islamabad to resolve its security challenges internally.

Pakistan has seen a surge in militant attacks in its northwestern and southwestern provinces that border Afghanistan since the Afghan Taliban seized power in August 2021. The ISPR said 12 militants were killed in Balochistan province’s districts Washuk and Mastung on Aug. 5 and 6 in separate counterterror operations.