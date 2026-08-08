Pakistan forms committee to finalize incentive scheme after $568 million fish exports

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s maritime affairs minister has constituted a four-member committee to finalize a performance-based incentive scheme for fish exporters, the maritime affairs ministry said on Friday, as the government seeks to lift seafood shipments without changing the existing tax regime after it earned a record $568 million in fish exports last fiscal year.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry announced the committee while chairing a meeting in Islamabad, saying the proposed scheme would reward incremental export growth while retaining the current tax structure, improve the competitiveness of the seafood industry and attract investment.

Seafood is one of Pakistan’s smaller but faster-growing export earners. Pakistan’s fish exports reached $568 million in the 2025-26 fiscal year, against the $489.2 million the ministry reported for the previous year.

“This is the right time to attract businesses toward Pakistan’s fisheries sector,” Chaudhry said, adding that better incentives and closer engagement with exporters would help increase seafood exports and the sector’s contribution to the national economy.

Pakistan’s seafood exports also remain heavily concentrated in one market. China accounted for more than 83,602 metric tons worth $149.2 million in the first half of the fiscal year, or close to 59 percent of the total by value, according to the January data.

Thailand was second at $31.3 million, followed by the UAE, Malaysia and Japan.

The new committee is headed by Fisheries Development Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Hafeez-ur-Rehman and includes Qur’angi Fish Harbor Authority Director General Dr. Shahid, Marine Fisheries Department Director General Dr. Mansoor Wasan and Assistant Commissioner Fisheries Muhammad Farhan Khan.

It has been asked to review the proposed incentive mechanism and report back within a week, prepare proposals for national awards for leading fish exporters and consult industry stakeholders before the framework is finalized.

Wasan told the meeting that targeted incentives and stronger coordination with exporters could enhance the competitiveness of Pakistan’s seafood industry in international markets.

Chaudhry directed the committee to engage exporters, processors and other stakeholders to develop practical recommendations aimed at increasing exports, promoting value addition and strengthening Pakistan’s position in global seafood markets.

Pakistan has a coastline of more than 1,000 kilometers along the Arabian Sea and exports shrimp, tuna, mackerel, crab, cuttlefish and fish meal. The sector has historically contributed around 1 percent of GDP.

The government has announced a series of measures for the sector over the past year, including a Rs3 billion ($10.5 million) aquaculture park on 120 acres in Karachi, to be developed under a public-private partnership.