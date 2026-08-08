King Salman’s Umrah guests explore Islamic heritage at Madinah museum

Jeddah: A group of 250 Umrah pilgrims hosted under the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques’ Guests Program explored the history and heritage of Islam during a visit to the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Madinah on Friday.

The guests, who arrived in Madinah on Wednesday, toured the museum’s pavilions showcasing the lives of the prophets, the biography and character of Prophet Muhammad, historical relics, and the history of Makkah and Madinah.

The visit was part of a cultural program organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affairs to introduce the guests to the Kingdom’s rich Islamic heritage and history.

Interactive 3D displays, educational panoramas and digital cinemas offered visitors an immersive look at Islamic civilization and its core values, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The 250 pilgrims in the second group represent 23 countries across Europe and Asia: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Serbia, Montenegro, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, France, the UK, Spain, Germany, Moldova, Austria, Slovakia, Estonia, Poland, Switzerland, Iraq, Jordan and Syria.

Several guests praised the warm reception, organization and care they had received since arriving in the Kingdom.

They also expressed gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for hosting them under the program, which has enabled them to visit the Prophet’s Mosque and Islamic and historical landmarks across the Kingdom.

In Madinah, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs has also arranged visits to Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah, Quba Mosque, the Uhud Martyrs’ Cemetery, Mount Uhud and the King Fahd Glorious Qur’an Printing Complex before the guests travel to Makkah to perform Umrah.

Their Makkah itinerary will include visits to the King Abdulaziz Complex for Holy Kaaba Kiswa, the Revelation Exhibition in the Hira Cultural District and other Islamic landmarks.

The guests will also take part in a scientific and cultural program highlighting the Kingdom’s efforts to serve Islam and Muslims and care for the Two Holy Mosques.

The second group is part of a program launched under King Salman’s decision to host 1,000 male and female Umrah performers at his own expense. The 1,000 guests are being hosted in four groups.

The first group of 250 pilgrims, representing 16 Asian countries, returned home last month after completing Umrah and visiting the Prophet’s Mosque and historic Islamic sites in Makkah and Madinah.

The group comprised pilgrims from Indonesia, Timor-Leste, the Philippines, Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Laos, Singapore, China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Mongolia.

Meanwhile, a 2025 annual report recently issued by the Pilgrim Experience Program said more than 19.5 million pilgrims arrived in Saudi Arabia from abroad, including 18.03 million Umrah performers and 1.5 million Hajj pilgrims.

The number of Umrah performers rose by 114 percent from 2022, reflecting the readiness of the pilgrim services ecosystem and the efficiency of services provided, the SPA reported.

Despite the continued growth in visitor numbers, satisfaction levels remained high. Satisfaction among Hajj pilgrims reached 91 percent, while satisfaction among Umrah performers stood at 94 percent, exceeding the Saudi Vision 2030 targets for both indicators.

Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifah also welcomed more than 16 million visitors in 2025, with satisfaction rising to 88 percent from 57 percent in 2022. The results highlight efforts to improve services and facilitate the performance of rituals while maintaining high standards of quality and efficiency.