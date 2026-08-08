UAE men add five more medals to Jiu-Jitsu World Championship tally

ABU DHABI: The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team continued its strong performances at the 2026 Jiu-Jitsu World Championship by winning three gold and two silver medals in the Adult men’s competition on Friday at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The latest results take the national team’s overall tally at the championship to 62 medals.

Hosted by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and organized by the Jiu-Jitsu International Federation, the championship runs until Aug. 9, with more than 1,500 athletes from around the world taking part.

The Emirati athletes competed across the Under-56kg, Under-62kg, Under-69kg and Under-77kg divisions on Friday, producing a series of strong performances. Two all-UAE finals were among the day’s highlights, with the hosts winning both gold and silver in the Under-56kg and Under-62kg divisions.

Rashid Al-Shehhi took gold in the Under-56kg category, with teammate Omar Al-Suwaidi claiming silver. Mohammed Al-Ketbi won the Under-62kg title, while Khaled Al-Shehhi took silver. Omar Al-Fadhli completed the UAE’s three-gold haul with victory in the Under-69kg division.

Fahad Ali Al-Shamsi, secretary-general of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and secretary-general of the Jiu-Jitsu Asian Union, said: “Having two UAE athletes reach the final in the same weight category is a great result. It shows the strength of our national team and that we have more than one athlete capable of competing at the highest level in the same division.

“Strong competition within the team helps our athletes improve and gives our coaches more options. It also shows the strength of our development system and our ability to continue preparing athletes for major international competitions.

“Competitions in the lighter weight divisions are very fast-paced, and there is little room for mistakes. Athletes need to control the pace and stay calm throughout the match. Our athletes handled these situations very well today, and we will continue building on this.”

Gold medallist Al-Fadhli said: “I am very happy with this achievement, especially after some tough matches against top international athletes. I would like to thank the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation for all the support it gives us, including coaches, training camps and preparation programs. This support helps us perform at our best and continue achieving success for the UAE.”

Teammate and fellow gold medallist Al-Ketbi said that the athletes entered every tournament with the aim of winning and seeing the UAE flag raised.

“I was happy to compete in an all-UAE final against a strong athlete like Khaled Al-Shehhi,” he said. “It shows the high level our national team athletes have reached. We hope to continue performing well and achieve more success in the competitions ahead.”

The UAE National Team continues its Adult men’s campaign on Saturday in the Under-85kg, Under-94kg and +94kg divisions.