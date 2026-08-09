You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan says goods transporters’ issues to be resolved soon as nationwide strike continues

Pakistan says goods transporters’ issues to be resolved soon as nationwide strike continues

An aerial view shows a road blocked with shipping containers and freight trucks in Swabi, Pakistan, on November 24, 2024. (AFP/File)
1 / 2
An aerial view shows a road blocked with shipping containers and freight trucks in Swabi, Pakistan, on November 24, 2024. (AFP/File)
Supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami party take part in a protest march against the increased petroleum levy, rising fuel prices and inflation in Karachi on August 7, 2026. (AFP/)
2 / 2
Supporters of the Jamaat-e-Islami party take part in a protest march against the increased petroleum levy, rising fuel prices and inflation in Karachi on August 7, 2026. (AFP/)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p2ee8

Updated 09 August 2026 08:45
Follow

Pakistan says goods transporters’ issues to be resolved soon as nationwide strike continues

Pakistan says goods transporters’ issues to be resolved soon as nationwide strike continues
  • Government invites transporters for Monday talks, vows action on ‘legitimate demands’
  • Nationwide strike over diesel pricing, toll hikes threaten domestic supplies and exports
Updated 09 August 2026 08:45
NAIMAT KHAN
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s government has said issues facing goods transporters will be resolved soon and invited their representatives for talks in Islamabad on Monday, as a nationwide strike over daily diesel price revisions and higher toll charges entered its second day.

The All Pakistan Goods Transporters Alliance began the strike on Saturday after talks with the government failed to produce a breakthrough, threatening disruptions to domestic supply chains and exports in a country that relies heavily on road freight to move goods between ports, factories and markets.

Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assured representatives of the alliance during a video-link meeting on Saturday that all their “legitimate demands” would be addressed on a priority basis, his ministry said in a statement.

“Issues of goods transporters will be resolved soon,” he was quoted as saying.

The minister invited a delegation of transporters to Islamabad on Monday for detailed discussions on their concerns.

The transporters have demanded that the government withdraw its decision to revise diesel prices daily and instead determine them on a monthly basis.

Pakistan previously revised petroleum prices every fortnight but moved to daily revisions amid volatility in global energy markets following the outbreak of the US-Iran war in February.

The alliance is also seeking restoration of toll rates that were in effect on June 1, 2024, a halt to further increases and a one-year ban on establishing new toll plazas.

It has demanded that a seven percent withholding tax imposed on goods transporters be reduced to two percent and called for uniform enforcement of axle-load regulations across the country, with overloading controlled at the point of origin.

Khan said the government would begin implementing its axle-load policy immediately and made clear that “not a single overloaded vehicle” would be allowed to enter motorways.

The minister said transporters had expressed support for the government’s axle-load policy and urged them to cooperate in protecting motorways and national highways from damage caused by excessive loads.

“If we do not sit together and discuss our issues, how can we move forward,” he said during the meeting, according to the ministry.

He also ordered the inspector general of the motorway police to act against corruption in the force, saying officials found taking bribes would be dismissed and face criminal cases.

Alliance President Muhammad Owais Chaudhry told Arab News on Saturday that thousands of goods vehicles had been parked across the country and that the strike would continue until the transporters’ demands were accepted.

“We have kept the doors for negotiations open, but the wheel-jam strike will not end until our demands are accepted,” he said.

Topics: Pakistan Transporters

Latest updates

Syria to build digital financial sector with new World Bank funding

Syria to build digital financial sector with new World Bank funding

Palestinian Alaa Shehada turns journey home into comedy at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Palestinian Alaa Shehada turns journey home into comedy at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

‘Near collision’ at Sydney Airport triggers investigation

‘Near collision’ at Sydney Airport triggers investigation

Syrian security forces seize weapons shipment bound for Lebanon

Syrian security forces seize weapons shipment bound for Lebanon

A Tibetan cooperative keeps a centuries-old weaving tradition alive

A Tibetan cooperative keeps a centuries-old weaving tradition alive

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.