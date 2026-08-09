Saudi ministry launches contractor qualification service with June 2027 grace period

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has launched the municipal sector contractor qualification service via the Balady Business platform, enabling contracting firms to fulfill qualification requirements and obtain accreditation according to unified standards, while raising the efficiency of service providers and enhancing their readiness to carry out municipal works and projects.

Unified standards streamline contractor qualification

The ministry explained that the service streamlines the contractor qualification process by guiding establishments through the completion of regulatory and technical requirements.

The process then involves evaluating each establishment against quality and operational readiness standards before granting accreditation for the targeted municipal services and fields.

Contractors given until 2027 to complete accreditation

It clarified that the qualification requirements include holding a valid commercial registration and municipal license, fulfilling the classification certificate and required memberships, having the necessary technical staff and expertise, in addition to completing the required data and documents via the Balady Business platform.

It confirmed that the service relies on unified evaluation standards to verify the efficiency, reliability, and readiness of establishments, and their ability to carry out works and provide municipal services in accordance with approved technical and professional requirements.

The ministry noted that contracting firms have been granted a grace period until June 30, 2027, to complete qualification and accreditation requirements, calling on establishments to take advantage of this period and proactively finish the necessary procedures via the platform.

It added that qualification allows establishments to prepare for work in the targeted municipal services and fields, and raises the quality of executed works and the efficiency of service delivery to beneficiaries, noting that the service is available online via the Balady Business platform, where establishments can complete their data, attach the required documents, and follow up on qualification procedures until accreditation is issued.