UAE extradites suspected cartel boss Daniel Kinahan to Ireland

DUBAI: An Irish court on Sunday charged alleged cartel boss Daniel Kinahan with directing a criminal organization and remanded him in custody after his extradition from the UAE on a government jet.

The 49-year-old Irishman appeared in court after being flown back on Sunday evening from Dubai on the basis of an arrest warrant issued by Ireland.

He is alleged to be one of the leaders of a transnational group, known as the Kinahan Organized Crime Group (KOCG) or the Kinahan cartel.

The Irish government jet reportedly carrying Kinahan landed at Casement Aerodrome, a military air base west of Dublin at about 6.30pm local time as a helicopter circled overhead, an AFP video journalist saw.

Shortly afterwards a high-speed convoy of cars with blacked-out windows sped out of the gates, sirens blaring, watched by a crowd of people on the roadside.

Irish police later said in a statement they had arrested and charged a man in his late 40s over “serious organized crime offenses” without naming Kinahan.

Irish police chief Justin Kelly said “this arrest shows our determination, along with our international policing partners including Dubai Police, to target transnational organized crime groups.”

‘High-profile’ suspect

Kinahan appeared shortly afterwards at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin, where he was charged with directing an organized crime organization and remanded in custody until a hearing on October 5.

He was told the charge is that he directed the activities of a criminal organization between October 2015 and April 2017.

Wearing a tracksuit bottom and a hoodie and glasses, Kinahan, flanked by plain-clothes police, appeared composed, reported the Irish Mirror.

The Special Criminal Court where Kinahan was taken is used for criminal cases involving terrorism and organized crime offenses.

Trials there have three judges and no jury.

In a joint statement on Sunday, UAE and Irish justice ministers called Kinahan “one of the most high-profile individuals sought for prosecution in connection with transnational organized crime.”

‘Sends clear message’

Irish Justice Minister Jim O’Callaghan said on X the extradition “sends a clear message that suspected perpetrators of serious and organized crime will find no safe haven from justice.”

He hailed it as a “landmark of judicial cooperation with Dubai.”

Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee called this “the culmination of years of determined work” by Irish police and successive governments.

Kinahan had lost a final appeal against extradition from the UAE, where he had been living openly for around a decade before his arrest.

He is be held in the high-security Portlaoise Prison in central Ireland, which houses some of the country’s most notorious prisoners.

Kinahan moved to the UAE from Spain around 2016 after the murder of one of his associates and an attempt on his life at a boxing weigh-in at a Dublin hotel.

He also had ties to a now-defunct boxing management company that represented boxers including Tyson Fury and Carl Frampton.

Kinahan is the second person allegedly linked to the same criminal organization to be extradited from Dubai.

Sean McGovern, described by a judge as “senior lieutenant in the cartel,” was extradited after his arrest there in 2024.

In June, McGovern was sentenced to 24 years in prison in Ireland after pleading guilty to directing organized crime and attempted murder.