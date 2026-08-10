KSrelief-supported prosthetics center in Taiz serves 808 beneficiaries in a month

The Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center project in the Yemeni governorate of Taiz provided various medical services in July 2026 to 808 beneficiaries who have lost limbs.

The center, supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), provided 2,789 medical services during the month.

60% of beneficiaries were males and 40% females. Internally displaced persons represented 18% of the beneficiaries, while residents accounted for 82%.

The services included supplying, fitting, and maintaining prosthetic limbs, along with physiotherapy and specialized medical consultations.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing humanitarian and relief projects, implemented through KSrelief, to support the health sector in Yemen, enhance the quality of care available to people who have lost limbs, and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.