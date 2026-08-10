You are here

  • Home
  • KSrelief-supported prosthetics center in Taiz serves 808 beneficiaries in a month

KSrelief-supported prosthetics center in Taiz serves 808 beneficiaries in a month

KSrelief-supported prosthetics center in Taiz serves 808 beneficiaries in a month
1 / 2
The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing humanitarian and relief projects, implemented through KSrelief, to support the health sector in Yemen (SPA)
KSrelief-supported prosthetics center in Taiz serves 808 beneficiaries in a month
2 / 2
The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing humanitarian and relief projects, implemented through KSrelief, to support the health sector in Yemen (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ybnqp

Updated 10 August 2026 08:26
SPA
Follow

KSrelief-supported prosthetics center in Taiz serves 808 beneficiaries in a month

KSrelief-supported prosthetics center in Taiz serves 808 beneficiaries in a month
Updated 10 August 2026 08:26
SPA
Follow

The Prosthetics and Rehabilitation Center project in the Yemeni governorate of Taiz provided various medical services in July 2026 to 808 beneficiaries who have lost limbs.

The center, supported by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), provided 2,789 medical services during the month.

 60% of beneficiaries were males and 40% females. Internally displaced persons represented 18% of the beneficiaries, while residents accounted for 82%.

The services included supplying, fitting, and maintaining prosthetic limbs, along with physiotherapy and specialized medical consultations.

The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's ongoing humanitarian and relief projects, implemented through KSrelief, to support the health sector in Yemen, enhance the quality of care available to people who have lost limbs, and alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Latest updates

KSrelief-supported prosthetics center in Taiz serves 808 beneficiaries in a month

KSrelief-supported prosthetics center in Taiz serves 808 beneficiaries in a month

Wildfires near Spokane, Washington, wind down as evacuees begin to return

Wildfires near Spokane, Washington, wind down as evacuees begin to return

Yemeni military vows response after Houthi attack on Mocha

Yemeni military vows response after Houthi attack on Mocha

Colombia president says 6 armed rebels killed in clashes

Colombia president says 6 armed rebels killed in clashes

Malaysia PM Anwar undergoing medical procedures, aide says

Malaysia PM Anwar undergoing medical procedures, aide says

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.