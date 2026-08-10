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Makkah museum showcases 18th-century Quranic manuscript

Makkah museum showcases 18th-century Quranic manuscript
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The museum is located in the Hira Cultural District in Makkah, a major attraction at the foot of Mount Hira, that accommodates hundreds of thousands of domestic and international visitors. (SPA)
Makkah museum showcases 18th-century Quranic manuscript
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Written in black ink, the manuscript combines characteristics of several Islamic calligraphic schools, demonstrating the scribe’s skill in applying their distinctive features. (SPA)
Makkah museum showcases 18th-century Quranic manuscript
3 / 3
The museum is located in the Hira Cultural District in Makkah, a major attraction at the foot of Mount Hira, that accommodates hundreds of thousands of domestic and international visitors. (SPA)
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Updated 10 August 2026 08:29
SPA
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Makkah museum showcases 18th-century Quranic manuscript

Makkah museum showcases 18th-century Quranic manuscript
Updated 10 August 2026 08:29
SPA
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The Holy Quran Museum in the Hira Cultural District in Makkah showcases a Holy Quran manuscript dating to the 18th century, the Saudi Press Agency reported Sunday.

The manuscript reflects the meticulous care devoted to the writing and decoration of the Holy Quran, showcasing the beauty and precision of Islamic calligraphy and ornamentation of the period.

Written in black ink, the manuscript combines characteristics of several Islamic calligraphic schools, demonstrating the scribe’s skill in applying their distinctive features.

Its precise diacritical marks and vowel notation reflect the attention given to accuracy in handwritten Qurans, while floral motifs and intricate ornamentation adorn its opening pages, highlighting the artistic traditions of Quranic manuscripts.

The manuscript offers visitors a glimpse into the history of handwritten Qurans, the evolution of Arabic calligraphy, and the decorative and gilding techniques used in the production of Quranic manuscripts across different historical periods.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah

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