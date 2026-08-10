You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan launches polio drive targeting over 1 million children in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Pakistan launches polio drive targeting over 1 million children in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

A healthcare worker administers polio drops to a child for vaccination during a door-to-door poliovirus eradication campaign in Lahore on May 19, 2026. (AFP/File)
A healthcare worker administers polio drops to a child for vaccination during a door-to-door poliovirus eradication campaign in Lahore on May 19, 2026. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ywwp9

Updated 10 August 2026 12:25
Follow

Pakistan launches polio drive targeting over 1 million children in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Pakistan launches polio drive targeting over 1 million children in Islamabad, Rawalpindi
  • Campaign from Aug. 10-13 will cover 170 high-risk areas in the neighboring cities
  • Pakistan has reported three polio cases so far this year, down from 31 in 2025
Updated 10 August 2026 12:25
NAIMAT KHAN
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday launched a four-day polio vaccination campaign targeting more than one million children in high-risk areas of Islamabad and neighboring Rawalpindi, as the country pushes to eradicate the disease after reporting three cases so far this year.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only two countries where wild poliovirus remains endemic. Pakistan has made significant progress since launching its eradication program in 1994, reducing annual cases by 99.8 percent from an estimated 20,000 in the early 1990s to 31 in 2025, according to the country’s polio eradication program. Three cases have been reported in 2026.

Despite the decline, the virus continues to circulate in some parts of the country, requiring repeated vaccination campaigns to prevent transmission. Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that mainly affects children under five and can cause irreversible paralysis.

“753,000 children will be vaccinated against polio in 130 high-risk union councils of Rawalpindi,” the National Emergency Operations Center for Polio Eradication said in a statement.

“289,000 children will be vaccinated against polio in 40 high-risk union councils of Islamabad.”

The campaign, which runs from Aug. 10-13, will therefore seek to reach around 1.04 million children across 170 high-risk union councils, the smallest administrative units in Pakistan.

The emergency operations center said cooperation among parents, communities and vaccination teams would be critical to the campaign’s success.

Pakistan has carried out repeated nationwide and targeted vaccination drives as it seeks to interrupt the remaining transmission of wild poliovirus. More than 45 million children under five were targeted in each of two nationwide campaigns earlier this year.

The three cases recorded so far in 2026 include one in the southern Sindh province and two in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Health authorities have said remaining transmission is concentrated particularly in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where security issues and access constraints make it difficult for vaccination teams to consistently reach children.

Pakistan’s eradication campaign has faced longstanding challenges including misinformation and vaccine refusals, as well as militant attacks on vaccination workers and police officers assigned to protect them, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces. 

Topics: Pakistan Polio Polio Vaccination Health

Latest updates

Turkiye’s parliament opens debate on a pardon-like bill for thousands of PKK militants

Turkiye’s parliament opens debate on a pardon-like bill for thousands of PKK militants

UK couple held in Iran end hunger strikes: family

UK couple held in Iran end hunger strikes: family

‘I see India-Saudi relationship scaling newer heights in the coming years,’ India’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia Vipul tells Arab News

‘I see India-Saudi relationship scaling newer heights in the coming years,’ India’s ambassador-designate to Saudi Arabia Vipul tells Arab News

Iran says Saudi-Pakistan-Türkiye deal shows ‘change in perception’ toward US

Iran says Saudi-Pakistan-Türkiye deal shows ‘change in perception’ toward US

UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF hit out at Infantino over World Cup stake sale

UEFA, AFC, CONCACAF hit out at Infantino over World Cup stake sale

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.