You are here

  • Home
  • UAE thwarts cyber attacks targeting energy and aviation sectors

UAE thwarts cyber attacks targeting energy and aviation sectors

UAE thwarts cyber attacks targeting energy and aviation sectors
The UAE's Cyber Security Council logo. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/93d32

Updated 10 August 2026 14:13
Arab News
Follow

UAE thwarts cyber attacks targeting energy and aviation sectors

UAE thwarts cyber attacks targeting energy and aviation sectors
Updated 10 August 2026 14:13
Arab News
Follow

DUBAI: The UAE's Cyber Security Council thwarted cyber attacks targeting ⁠the Gulf ⁠country's aviation, energy ⁠and education sectors, according to the Emirati state news agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The council said the attacks had been dealt, with intrusion attempts contained before the attackers could achieve their objectives or affect vital systems and services. 

The attacks “involved multiple vectors and techniques, including attempts to breach systems and digital infrastructure, target accounts and operational data, as well as targeted ‘phishing’ campaigns and attempts to exploit users as an entry point into the targeted environments,” the council said.

“National cybersecurity teams successfully detected and repelled these activities, tracked their attack paths and associated indicators of compromise, and took the necessary technical measures to neutralize the threats and prevent their spread." 

Topics: UAE

Related

A ship sails near the Strait of Hormuz off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates at Khor Fakkan. (File/AFP)
Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia, Gulf states condemn Iranian attack on UAE’s ADNOC tanker in Hormuz

Update UAE condemns Iran missile attack on ADNOC tanker in Strait of Hormuz
Middle East

UAE condemns Iran missile attack on ADNOC tanker in Strait of Hormuz

Latest updates

German foreign ministry says Gaza plan could lead toward disarmament of Hamas

German foreign ministry says Gaza plan could lead toward disarmament of Hamas

Saudi AI tool adoption more than doubles to 45.2%

Saudi AI tool adoption more than doubles to 45.2%

Flood death toll in India’s Assam reaches 100 as thousands lose their homes

Flood death toll in India’s Assam reaches 100 as thousands lose their homes

Hundreds of Syria Kurds head back to border town after years of displacement

Hundreds of Syria Kurds head back to border town after years of displacement

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ keeps record pace, ‘The Odyssey’ sets new high for Nolan

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ keeps record pace, ‘The Odyssey’ sets new high for Nolan

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.