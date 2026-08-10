UAE thwarts cyber attacks targeting energy and aviation sectors

DUBAI: The UAE's Cyber Security Council thwarted cyber attacks targeting ⁠the Gulf ⁠country's aviation, energy ⁠and education sectors, according to the Emirati state news agency (WAM) reported on Monday.

The council said the attacks had been dealt, with intrusion attempts contained before the attackers could achieve their objectives or affect vital systems and services.

The attacks “involved multiple vectors and techniques, including attempts to breach systems and digital infrastructure, target accounts and operational data, as well as targeted ‘phishing’ campaigns and attempts to exploit users as an entry point into the targeted environments,” the council said.

“National cybersecurity teams successfully detected and repelled these activities, tracked their attack paths and associated indicators of compromise, and took the necessary technical measures to neutralize the threats and prevent their spread."