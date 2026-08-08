UAE says Iran targeted ADNOC tanker in Hormuz, no casualties

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said Iran had targeted a tanker belonging to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The foreign ministry in a statement condemned “the hostile Iranian attack that targeted a tanker belonging to ADNOC with a missile while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, without causing casualties.”

“This attack constitutes a flagrant violation of Security Council Resolution 2817, which ensures freedom of navigation and rejects targeting commercial vessels or disrupting international maritime route,” read the statement on WAM.

On Friday, ADNOC had put out a statement saying that since the start of the war, 15 of its vessels had been attacked in Hormuz, “including three vessels this week alone.”

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's strongest condemnation of the targeting of the Emirati tanker while passing through the Strait of Hormuz, affirming that “these rejected attacks are an assault on the security and safety of maritime navigation, and on the security of global energy supplies.”