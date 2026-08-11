You are here

  • Home
  • PM Sharif says government moving to establish rights commission on National Minorities Day

PM Sharif says government moving to establish rights commission on National Minorities Day

PM Sharif says government moving to establish rights commission on National Minorities Day
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks during an event in Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 24, 2026. (PID/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yaajr

Updated 11 August 2026 08:37
Follow

PM Sharif says government moving to establish rights commission on National Minorities Day

PM Sharif says government moving to establish rights commission on National Minorities Day
  • Commission to address grievances, monitor legal safeguards and employment quotas
  • Aug. 11 marks Jinnah’s 1947 pledge of religious freedom to Pakistan’s minorities
Updated 11 August 2026 08:37
Arab News Pakistan
Follow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is taking steps to establish an independent commission to protect minority rights, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday, as the country marked National Minorities Day amid longstanding concerns over forced conversions and violence targeting religious communities.

The commission, being established under legislation enacted last year, will address grievances, monitor constitutional and legal safeguards and issues involving places of worship and employment quotas, and make recommendations on government policies and laws.

“The enactment of the National Commission for Minorities Act, 2025 to safeguard the rights of minorities is undoubtedly a significant national milestone,” Sharif said in a message marking the day.

“Under the above stated Act, the Ministry of Human Rights is taking the necessary steps for the establishment of an independent commission,” he added.

Pakistan observes National Minorities Day on Aug. 11, commemorating a 1947 speech by the country’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in which he declared citizens were free to go to their temples, mosques or other places of worship and said religion had “nothing to do with the business of the State.”

Religious minorities in Pakistan have long complained of discrimination and persecution, including attacks on places of worship and allegations of abductions, forced conversions and marriages involving Hindu and Christian girls.

Sharif said the new commission would also promote equality and inclusion, while his government was implementing an Interfaith Harmony Policy introduced in 2025 and a National Action Plan for Human Rights unveiled this year.

“The minorities living in Pakistan are an integral part of our national fabric and reflect the true beauty of our diverse social and cultural landscape,” the prime minister said.

Topics: National Minorities Day Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Latest updates

Trump says the US has swept Strait of Hormuz for mines

Trump says the US has swept Strait of Hormuz for mines

Car bomb kills eastern Libyan military intelligence chief, sources say

Car bomb kills eastern Libyan military intelligence chief, sources say

Nuclear material from clandestine Syria site to be removed soon, Axios reports

Nuclear material from clandestine Syria site to be removed soon, Axios reports

Trump used elaborate ruse to fly out of Turkiye following summit because of Iran threat, report says

Trump used elaborate ruse to fly out of Turkiye following summit because of Iran threat, report says

Afghanistan seal 2027 World Cup berth, West Indies to go through qualifiers again

Afghanistan seal 2027 World Cup berth, West Indies to go through qualifiers again

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.