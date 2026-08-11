Georgina Rodriguez swaps summer shores for Riyadh

DUBAI: Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez marked the close of a sun-soaked summer this week, telling followers “Bye Atlantico, see you soon Riyadh” as she set her sights on a return to the Saudi capital.

The post on her Instagram story, showed a golden beach sunset framed by kitesurfers on the shore, signaling that the season was ending and that Riyadh — where she lives with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo — was next.

Rodriguez, who chronicles her life in the Netflix series “I Am Georgina,” has been based in the capital since early 2023, when Ronaldo signed for Al-Nassr. Her summer took her across the Mediterranean, including a yacht getaway off Mallorca in the Balearic Islands with Ronaldo and their children that drew wide attention online.







The post on her Instagram story, showed a golden beach sunset framed by kitesurfers on the shore, signaling that the season was ending and that Riyadh — where she lives with her partner Cristiano Ronaldo — was next. (Instagram)



The break also produced a striking set of jewelry images. In one, released by Chopard, Rodriguez emerged from the water in an olive halter swimsuit and a one-of-a-kind high jewelry necklace in ethical white gold, its 54.13 carats of diamonds set in lace-like ribbons.

“From sea to statement,” the Swiss house wrote, calling it “summer glamour, the Chopard way.”

Rodriguez has been a Chopard ambassador for several years and has worn the maison’s high jewelry at some of its most prominent red carpets, and the Geneva-based house counts her among its global ambassadors.

Chopard is a longtime partner of the Cannes Film Festival, producing the event’s Palme d’Or, and Rodriguez has walked its red carpet across several editions.







The break also produced a striking set of jewelry images. (Instagram)



In May, she attended the festival on the French Riviera for the screening of the film “Fjord” at the event’s 79th edition in an emerald-and-diamond white-gold neckpiece paired with a diamond wristwatch.

Days earlier, at the Kering Women in Motion Awards during the festival, she again wore Chopard high jewelry.

Her association with the brand stretches back to the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a rubellite-and-diamond necklace to the amfAR Gala, pairing it with a black beaded off-the-shoulder gown by Tunisian designer Ali Karoui.

Beyond Chopard, Rodriguez has fronted campaigns for names including Calzedonia, Guess, Jean Paul Gaultier and L’Oreal, and has ties to the Kingdom through a fragrance line with Saudi perfume house Laverne.