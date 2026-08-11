Saudi Arabia condemns Colombia’s recognition of Israeli sovereignty over Golan Heights

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday condemned Colombia’s recognition of Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, saying the move violates international law and relevant UN resolutions.

Colombia’s newly appointed hard-right government on Monday recognized Israel’s claim over the Golan Heights, which it captured from Syria in 1967.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry said the recognition explicitly contravenes UN Security Council Resolution 497, adopted in 1981, which deemed Israel’s imposition of its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Golan Heights “null and void and without international legal effect.”

“Such positions do not contribute to achieving peace,” the ministry said, warning that they depart from the established international position on the occupied Syrian Golan, entrench a “fait accompli” and undermine efforts to achieve peace in the region.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its position that the Golan Heights are occupied Syrian Arab territory, saying any measures or decisions aimed at changing their legal status create no rights and confer no legitimacy on such actions.

The Kingdom called on Colombia to reconsider its position, comply with international law and relevant international resolutions, and continue supporting efforts to achieve security, stability and a “just and lasting peace” in the region.

The United States was until now the only country to recognize Israel’s annexation of the Golan Heights in 1981.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella took power on Friday, following a bombastic campaign during which he promised tight relations with the US and Israel as a way to combat armed groups in his own country.