Pakistan’s PTI demands probe after alleged party member killed in Rawalpindi shooting

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s opposition Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday demanded a judicial inquiry after security forces killed a man identified as a party member following an alleged attack on a patrol in Rawalpindi, a claim PTI said required investigation.

Police said Muhammad Hussain opened fire on a security forces patrol on Mall Road in Rawalpindi, the garrison city adjoining Islamabad, injuring one official. Security personnel returned fire, killing Hussain, according to the police account shared by state broadcaster Radio Pakistan. The state media outlet identified Hussain as a resident of the northwestern Khyber District and an “active member” of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI. Arab News could not independently verify his party affiliation.

The shooting comes as PTI prepares for a Sept. 27 “long march” on Islamabad demanding Khan’s release from prison, raising political tensions ahead of what the party says will be a major mobilization in the capital.

“The regrettable incident of firing that occurred in Rawalpindi is a matter of grave concern,” PTI said in a statement. “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf calls for a thorough, impartial, transparent, and judicial investigation into the incident so that the true facts may be placed before the nation, and so that no innocent individual or political party is held responsible on the basis of mere allegations or political expediency.”

The party said it “unequivocally rejects all forms of violence” and called for CCTV footage, available evidence and the findings of the investigation to be made public.

“However, the premature attribution of responsibility to a political party or its workers prior to the conclusion of a proper investigation is wholly unacceptable,” the statement said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused PTI of pursuing a “politics of violence” following the shooting.

“The incident that took place at Rawalpindi’s Mall Road today, this has become the PTI’s way of operating,” Tarar said in a video message.

“To [take part] in the politics of violence, being armed with weapons and the firing that was carried out at security officials. There is no justification for it,” he added.

PTI has vowed that millions of supporters will participate in its planned march on Islamabad, whose stated aim is to secure Khan’s release from prison.

Khan has been jailed since August 2023 and has faced a series of convictions and charges in cases ranging from corruption to leaking state secrets and violating marriage laws.

Khan and his party deny wrongdoing and say the cases are politically motivated and intended to keep him out of politics.

The former cricket star was removed as prime minister in a parliamentary no-confidence vote in April 2022. He has accused Pakistan’s powerful military and his political rivals of conspiring to remove him from power, allegations they deny.

PTI says Khan is being denied adequate medical care and visitation rights in prison, charges the government rejects.

