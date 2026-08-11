Syria’s Al-Sharaa directs $1m grant to support Tadmor National Hospital

HOMS: A $1 million grant has been provided to support Tadmor National Hospital and improve its healthcare system under the directives of Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

The grant was announced by Health Minister Musab Al-Ali during his visit to Tadmor National Hospital on Sunday, accompanied by Homs Health Director Khaled Al-Homsi and a delegation from Al-Ameen for Humanitarian Support.

The minister said the grant aims to support the hospital and enhance the quality of medical services provided to residents of Tadmor and surrounding areas.

During the visit, Al-Ali inaugurated the hospital’s dialysis department, reviewed healthcare services at the facility, and heard from medical staff about their needs, operational challenges, and proposals to improve services.

The dialysis department currently has five machines and plans to increase capacity to 10 in the future.

It also includes a water purification station capable of supporting 10 machines, which is currently operational.

Director of Health Facilities at the Ministry of Health Wasil Al-Jarak said the department will help provide dialysis services for patients with kidney failure and allow residents, including those who were forced to leave the area, to return and receive care closer to their homes.

He said seven patients have already started treatment sessions, while work continues to gradually expand capacity and train technical staff in cooperation with hospitals in Homs.

During a meeting with residents and medical personnel, Al-Ali reviewed healthcare and service-related concerns, stressing the importance of addressing local needs and improving and expanding medical services to meet citizens’ requirements.

Earlier in July, the Homs Health Directorate supplied Tadmor National Hospital’s dialysis department with modern dialysis machines, provided by Al-Ameen for Humanitarian Support, as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare services in the Syrian Badia region.