You are here

  • Home
  • Syria rejects Colombia’s recognition of ‘Israeli sovereignty’ over occupied Golan
Fall of Assad
Fall of Assad

Syria rejects Colombia’s recognition of ‘Israeli sovereignty’ over occupied Golan

Syria rejects Colombia’s recognition of ‘Israeli sovereignty’ over occupied Golan
Israeli army bulldozers operate in the UN-patrolled buffer zone separates Israeli and Syrian forces in the Golan Heights on December 17, 2024. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/76tkj

Updated 11 August 2026 16:43
Arab News
Follow

Syria rejects Colombia’s recognition of ‘Israeli sovereignty’ over occupied Golan

Syria rejects Colombia’s recognition of ‘Israeli sovereignty’ over occupied Golan
  • Damascus says Colombia’s Golan Heights move violates international law
  • The UN continues to regard the Golan Heights as occupied Syrian territory
Updated 11 August 2026 16:43
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Syria on Tuesday strongly condemned Colombia’s recognition of “Israeli sovereignty” over the Golan Heights, calling the move a violation of international law and UN resolutions.

In a statement, Syria’s Foreign Ministry said Colombia had cited security considerations in recognizing Israel’s claim to the strategic plateau, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

Syria rejected that reasoning as inconsistent with international law and reaffirmed that the Golan Heights are an “inseparable part” of Syrian territory.

Israel captured the strategic plateau from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war and formally annexed it in 1981. Much of the international community considers the territory occupied Syrian land.

The ministry said Colombia’s position violated the UN Charter, the principle that territory cannot be acquired by force, and UN Security Council Resolution 497.

Adopted unanimously on Dec. 17, 1981, the resolution declared Israel’s extension of its laws to the Golan Heights — an effective annexation of the territory — “null and void and without international legal effect.” It also called on Israel to rescind the move.

The US formally recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019 during President Donald Trump’s first term. The UN, however, continues to regard the area as occupied Syrian territory.

Syria also cited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ position that the Golan Heights are Syrian territory. The UN considers the area occupied Syrian land.

The ministry said support for the annual UN General Assembly resolution on “The Syrian Golan” had increased, with 123 countries backing it in 2025, compared with 97 in 2024.

It said the result reflected continued international support for Syria’s claim and opposition to efforts to legitimize Israel’s control of the territory.

Colombia announced its recognition on Sunday, days after far-right President Abelardo de la Espriella took office.

In a statement posted on X, the country’s foreign ministry said it recognized Israel’s “sovereignty” over the occupied Golan Heights and its “right to protect itself from external threats.”

“Colombia recognizes that maintaining Israel’s control and sovereignty over the Golan Heights is an essential component of its national defence,” the statement said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar thanked his “good friend” de la Espriella, describing the decision as a “historic” recognition. Saar said the two had agreed on the move in Barranquilla, Colombia, a day before the president’s inauguration.

The recognition comes as Israel has expanded its military presence in Syria following the December 2024 collapse of Bashar Assad’s government. Israeli forces have moved into a UN-monitored buffer zone and seized strategic territory, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, which overlooks Damascus.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry also condemned what it called continuing Israeli attacks and incursions into Syrian territory. It said Damascus would use “all legitimate diplomatic and legal means” to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and seek the recovery of its occupied territories.

Topics: Fall of Assad Syria

Related

Russia says Syria base deal will boost ties with Damascus, RIA reports
Middle East

Russia says Syria base deal will boost ties with Damascus, RIA reports

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa receives UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih in Damascus on Monday. (AFP)
Middle East

Syrian leader receives UN refugee chief in Damascus

Latest updates

Syria rejects Colombia’s recognition of ‘Israeli sovereignty’ over occupied Golan

Syria rejects Colombia’s recognition of ‘Israeli sovereignty’ over occupied Golan

Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 metric tons wheat, traders say

Jordan makes no purchase in tender for 120,000 metric tons wheat, traders say

Saudi cabinet praises Makkah summit, backs efforts to protect regional waterways

Saudi cabinet praises Makkah summit, backs efforts to protect regional waterways

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,833

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 10,833

US troops prepare to leave Iraqi Kurdistan by Sept. 30, report 

US troops prepare to leave Iraqi Kurdistan by Sept. 30, report 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.