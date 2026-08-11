Syria rejects Colombia’s recognition of ‘Israeli sovereignty’ over occupied Golan

LONDON: Syria on Tuesday strongly condemned Colombia’s recognition of “Israeli sovereignty” over the Golan Heights, calling the move a violation of international law and UN resolutions.

In a statement, Syria’s Foreign Ministry said Colombia had cited security considerations in recognizing Israel’s claim to the strategic plateau, which Israel captured from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

Syria rejected that reasoning as inconsistent with international law and reaffirmed that the Golan Heights are an “inseparable part” of Syrian territory.

Israel captured the strategic plateau from Syria during the 1967 Middle East war and formally annexed it in 1981. Much of the international community considers the territory occupied Syrian land.

The ministry said Colombia’s position violated the UN Charter, the principle that territory cannot be acquired by force, and UN Security Council Resolution 497.

Adopted unanimously on Dec. 17, 1981, the resolution declared Israel’s extension of its laws to the Golan Heights — an effective annexation of the territory — “null and void and without international legal effect.” It also called on Israel to rescind the move.

The US formally recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights in 2019 during President Donald Trump’s first term. The UN, however, continues to regard the area as occupied Syrian territory.

Syria also cited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ position that the Golan Heights are Syrian territory. The UN considers the area occupied Syrian land.

The ministry said support for the annual UN General Assembly resolution on “The Syrian Golan” had increased, with 123 countries backing it in 2025, compared with 97 in 2024.

It said the result reflected continued international support for Syria’s claim and opposition to efforts to legitimize Israel’s control of the territory.

Colombia announced its recognition on Sunday, days after far-right President Abelardo de la Espriella took office.

In a statement posted on X, the country’s foreign ministry said it recognized Israel’s “sovereignty” over the occupied Golan Heights and its “right to protect itself from external threats.”

“Colombia recognizes that maintaining Israel’s control and sovereignty over the Golan Heights is an essential component of its national defence,” the statement said.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar thanked his “good friend” de la Espriella, describing the decision as a “historic” recognition. Saar said the two had agreed on the move in Barranquilla, Colombia, a day before the president’s inauguration.

The recognition comes as Israel has expanded its military presence in Syria following the December 2024 collapse of Bashar Assad’s government. Israeli forces have moved into a UN-monitored buffer zone and seized strategic territory, including the Syrian side of Mount Hermon, which overlooks Damascus.

Syria’s Foreign Ministry also condemned what it called continuing Israeli attacks and incursions into Syrian territory. It said Damascus would use “all legitimate diplomatic and legal means” to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity and seek the recovery of its occupied territories.