What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Imaginative Argument’

Author: FRANK L. CIOFFI

More than merely a writing text, “The Imaginative Argument” offers writers instruction on how to use their imaginations to improve their prose.

Cioffi shows writers how they can enliven argument—the organizing rubric of all persuasive writing—by drawing on emotion, soul, and creativity, the wellsprings of imagination.

Rather than offering a model of writing based on established formulas or templates, Cioffi urges writers to envision argument as an active parsing of experience that imaginatively reinvents the world