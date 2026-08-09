You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Imaginative Argument’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Imaginative Argument’

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/8vwz7

Updated 09 August 2026 21:48
Arab News
Follow

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Imaginative Argument’

Photo/Supplied
  • Cioffi shows writers how they can enliven argument—the organizing rubric of all persuasive writing—by drawing on emotion, soul, and creativity, the wellsprings of imagination
Updated 09 August 2026 21:48
Arab News
Follow

Author: FRANK L. CIOFFI

More than merely a writing text, “The Imaginative Argument” offers writers instruction on how to use their imaginations to improve their prose.

Cioffi shows writers how they can enliven argument—the organizing rubric of all persuasive writing—by drawing on emotion, soul, and creativity, the wellsprings of imagination.

Rather than offering a model of writing based on established formulas or templates, Cioffi urges writers to envision argument as an active parsing of experience that imaginatively reinvents the world

 

Topics: ‘The Imaginative Argument’

Related

Photo/Supplied
books

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Restless Cell’

Photo/Supplied
books

What We Are Reading Today: Hopeful Pessimism

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: ‘The Imaginative Argument’

Photo/Supplied

Egypt’s historic run ends with fourth place at Women’s U-18 Handball World Championship

Egypt lost 23-19 to Denmark on Sunday in the third-place match at the Women’s U-18 Handball World Championship, held in Romania.

Where We Are Going Today: Mooma Coffee & Roastery in Jeddah

Photo/Supplied

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade surplus with GCC falls 55% in May

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade surplus with GCC falls 55% in May

KAUST scientists discover corals can be trained to fight disease

KAUST scientists discover corals can be trained to fight disease

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2026 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.