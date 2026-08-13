New Arabian gazelle births signal wildlife recovery at Saudi reserve

RAFHA: Three new Arabian gazelle births recorded in the Al-Taysiyah area during the second quarter of 2026 are providing another indication of progress in wildlife conservation and reintroduction efforts at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday.

The births were recorded by the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Nature Reserve Development Authority as part of an integrated program to restore endangered native wildlife, protect habitats and establish stable populations in their natural environment.

The latest births follow the recording of more than 40 Arabian sand gazelle births in the reserve during the first quarter of 2026. The authority said at the time that continuous field monitoring had documented a high rate of natural reproduction, indicating that the reserve’s habitats were suitable for the species and that protection and habitat-management measures were proving effective.

The authority has described reproduction in natural habitats as a key indicator of the success of breeding and reintroduction programs. Natural reproduction suggests that conservation efforts are progressing beyond managed breeding and care toward the establishment of self-sustaining populations in the wild.







Arabian sand gazelle declined in number over decades because of overhunting and environmental changes, prompting conservation and reintroduction programs aimed at restoring the species to its natural range. (SPA)



The reserve’s approach combines breeding and population development with habitat protection and preparation, followed by the eventual reintroduction of animals into suitable natural environments. The strategy is designed to turn breeding programs from measures focused solely on species preservation into a pathway toward ecological restoration and long-term sustainability.

The Arabian sand gazelle is one of the Arabian Peninsula’s prominent native wildlife species. Its numbers declined over decades because of overhunting and environmental changes, prompting conservation and reintroduction programs aimed at restoring the species to its natural range.

The authority said breeding programs serve not only to increase wildlife numbers but also to support the restoration of species in their native habitats, strengthen population stability and help restore balance among natural ecosystems.

Al-Taysiyah has become an important area for the reserve’s wildlife conservation programs, hosting initiatives aimed at breeding native species and developing their populations within their natural habitats.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve is Saudi Arabia’s second-largest terrestrial nature reserve, covering more than 91,500 square kilometers across parts of the Northern Borders, Al-Jouf, Hail, Qassim and Eastern regions. Its diverse habitats, terrain and geological formations provide an environment for a wide range of wildlife and plant species.