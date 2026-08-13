OMODA 4 is coming to Saudi Arabia, bringing new smart mobility vision for young drivers

OMODA JAECOO is preparing to welcome the new OMODA 4 to Saudi Arabia, introducing a next-generation smart SUV designed for young, connected and technology-minded drivers.

Following its recent regional debut in Southeast Asia, OMODA 4 is now set to become an important upcoming product story for the Saudi market. With its Cyber Mecha design language, AI-powered cockpit experience and lifestyle-driven mobility concept, OMODA 4 reflects OMODA’s ambition to create vehicles that are not only visually distinctive, but also more intelligent, interactive and relevant to the daily lives of a new generation of users.

Super AI Cockpit: A smarter interaction experience

One of the key highlights of OMODA 4 is its Super AI Cockpit, designed to move vehicle interaction beyond simple command response toward a more natural and personalized user experience.

Powered by large language model technology, the cockpit is built to support more intuitive voice interaction across daily driving scenarios, including vehicle control, navigation, entertainment, information access and personalized in-car experiences. The goal is to reduce operational complexity and make the cabin feel less like a traditional control space and more like an intelligent companion for everyday mobility.

For young Saudi drivers, this approach fits naturally with a lifestyle shaped by digital culture, social connection, entertainment and personal expression. OMODA 4 is designed to bring these elements into the vehicle experience, making every journey more connected, enjoyable and expressive.

Cyber Mecha design meets youth lifestyle

OMODA 4 introduces a bold Cyber Mecha design language that gives the SUV a strong futuristic identity — from its Cyber Lightning Headlights to its sculpted body lines and F1-inspired flip-up ignition button.

A new chapter for OMODA in Saudi Arabia

The upcoming arrival of OMODA 4 marks an important step in OMODA JAECOO’s youth-focused strategy in Saudi Arabia. As the Kingdom’s automotive market continues to evolve, young drivers are increasingly looking for vehicles that combine distinctive design, advanced technology, digital interaction and lifestyle value.

Further information on OMODA 4’s local launch timing, specifications and market availability in Saudi Arabia will be announced closer to launch.

SIVP: Expanding OMODA JAECOO’s smart mobility portfolio

Alongside the arrival of OMODA 4, OMODA JAECOO is also strengthening its broader intelligent mobility technology portfolio through SIVP — Super Intelligent Valet Parking.

For Saudi drivers, intelligent parking assistance is especially relevant in real-world scenarios such as shopping malls, crowded commercial districts, narrow parking spaces and open-air parking areas during high-temperature seasons. By assisting with space recognition, route planning and parking execution, SIVP reflects OMODA JAECOO’s focus on making advanced smart vehicle features more practical, accessible and useful in daily driving.

The introduction of SIVP in the Middle East is not limited to OMODA JAECOO. As part of a broader push to bring next-generation driver assistance to the region, this technology is also set to make a major impact on the upcoming FREELANDER 8.

It should be noted that SIVP is an assisted driving feature and does not replace the driver. Users must remain alert, monitor the surrounding environment and be ready to take over at any time. Feature availability may vary by vehicle model, market, software version and local regulations.