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Iran calls for compensation after Hormuz oil spill

Iran calls for compensation after Hormuz oil spill
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This photograph shows an oil slick along the southern coast of Qeshm Island, Iran. Tankers have been frequently targeted in the Gulf region as the US has exchanged fire with Iran and its allied proxies. (AFP)
Iran calls for compensation after Hormuz oil spill
2 / 2
This photograph shows an oil slick along the southern coast of Qeshm Island, Iran. Tankers have been frequently targeted in the Gulf region as the US has exchanged fire with Iran and its allied proxies. (AFP)
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Updated 13 August 2026 17:11
AFP
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Iran calls for compensation after Hormuz oil spill

Iran calls for compensation after Hormuz oil spill
  • Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the slick had “degraded the waters” of the Gulf and Sea of Oman
  • TankerTrackers said however that the spill seemed to derive from an Iranian attack on bulk carrier Minoan Pioneer in Omani waters on August 3
Updated 13 August 2026 17:11
AFP
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PARIS: Iran warned on Thursday of environmental degradation in the Strait of Hormuz after an oil spill reached its southern Qeshm island, calling for compensation from those responsible.
Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the slick had “degraded the waters” of the Gulf and Sea of Oman, claiming “preliminary evidence indicates a foreign bulk carrier as the source.”
TankerTrackers, a US-hosted website that monitors shipping movements worldwide, said however that the spill seemed to derive from an Iranian attack on bulk carrier Minoan Pioneer in Omani waters on August 3.
“The spillage then drifted across the strait over to Iran,” it said.
Baqaei wrote on X that such spills have in “recent decades imposed trillions of dollars in damage on Iran’s coastal areas,” calling for compensation.
“Every party that benefits from commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz carries both a legal and a moral obligation to remediate the environmental harm inflicted,” he added.
The spill had reached Qeshm island but had been “almost completely cleaned up by Wednesday evening,” said Habib Masihi, head of the environmental protection department in Iran’s southern province of Hormozgan.
He said about 32,000 square meters of coastal area had been affected along with waters covering 90,000 square meters.
“The oil pollution on the southern coast of Qeshm is just one example of the widespread pollution that has destroyed the region’s marine ecosystem over the past few decades,” added Sheena Ansari, the head of Iran’s Environmental Protection Organization.
“Who is responsible for compensating for the damage? The countries consuming energy exports from our region or the aggressors who have made this region a staging ground for military operations?” Ansari posted to X on Thursday.
Iran has maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of the Middle East war on February 28, blocking the passage of ships carrying energy exports from US-allied countries in the Gulf.
It has said it plans to charge navigational fees from passing vessels to fund services including environmental protection.
The United States and some regional countries have expressed opposition to any fees.
The spill comes after another slick in recent days near neighboring Oman from a tanker that ran aground.
An AFP investigation previously found the ship had been stranded for weeks near Oman’s Al-Qibliyyah island after it was damaged by explosions.

Topics: War in Iran

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