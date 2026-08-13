British-Pakistani climate investor appointed adviser to OIC-linked chamber

ISLAMABAD: The Islamic Chamber of Commerce and Development (ICCD) has appointed British-Pakistani climate strategist and impact investor Faraz Khan as special adviser on climate finance, biodiversity, carbon credits and tokenization, the organization said on Thursday.

Khan will advise the OIC-affiliated chamber on mobilizing green investment, developing sustainable finance instruments and building partnerships with governments, trade bodies and development finance institutions across its 57 member countries, as developing economies seek greater access to capital for climate and energy transitions.

“The role focuses specifically on encouraging cross-border economic cooperation in green finance, ESG [environmental, social and governance]-compliant public-private partnerships (PPPs), and hybrid Islamic finance structures, such as Green Sukuk,” the ICCD said in a statement.

Khan’s mandate will also include advising the chamber on building institutional partnerships with government ministries, trade bodies and global development finance institutions, with the aim of aligning regulatory frameworks with climate finance and green economy goals.

The ICCD said Khan would work on projects across OIC countries and internationally that support net-zero targets and sustainable development goals.

Khan is founder and director of Seed Ventures and co-founder and partner at Sustainability LLC. According to his professional profile, he has more than two decades of experience spanning ESG, sustainable finance, impact investment and financial services.

Khan was awarded an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, by King Charles III for public service in strengthening UK-Pakistan bilateral relations across social impact, enterprise and climate advocacy, according to the ICCD statement.

The ICCD said Khan’s cross-border experience would also support its efforts to promote green economic transformation across member states.