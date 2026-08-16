Pakistani TikTok star killed in motorcycle shooting near Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani TikTok star was killed in the eastern city of Taxila this week after unidentified men opened fire on her, according to a copy of the police complaint.

Fazal Sahibzada, 28-year-old Bibi’s father, said in the complaint that the incident occurred on Aug. 14. He said Bibi, who was also popularly known as Ayesha Gilamana, received a call on her phone by a man he identified as Kashif alias “Kashi,” who told her to immediately come outside of their house.

Bibi, her 15-year-old sister Aseema and brother Naimatullah left the house in their car. Shortly afterwards, Sahibzada said he got to know Bibi had been shot dead while his other daughter had been injured severely.

Sahibzada said he arrived at THQ Hospital Taxila and identified Bibi’s body in the mortuary. There, Naimatullah told him that two unidentified men aged between 30-35 years had fired shots at their car from a motorcycle near a petrol pump. The bullets struck Bibi on the neck and killed her on the spot. The firing also caused the car to veer out of control and smash into another vehicle, injuring Aseema.

“My daughter Shamsoo Bibi used to make TikTok [videos] and had been doing so for nearly three to four years,” Sahibzada said in the complaint. “She had amassed around 1.3 million followers.”

He said Bibi had financial dealings with individuals named Kausar and Javed alias Shaheen. He said that the deceased had received death threats over demands for repayment of money from Kausar and Javed, and had also submitted a complaint against them in Islamabad in this regard.

“I have strong reason to believe that my daughter was murdered either by Kausar and Javaid (alias Shaheen) themselves or through these unidentified persons so that they could misappropriate her money, in which this person Kashif alia Kashi’s instigation is also involved,” Sahibzada said.

He demanded legal action against the suspects mentioned by name and two unidentified persons. Sahibzada said his son Naimatullah can identify the suspects who fired at the car if they are presented before him.

Police registered a case against the suspects identified by Sahibzada and the unidentified persons under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder), 109 (Abetment) and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) under the Pakistan Penal Code.