Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,908 as turnover reaches $1.15bn

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped 11.62 points, or 0.11 percent, on Monday, closing at 10,908.06.

Trading volume totaled 258.4 million shares, while turnover reached SR4.3 billion ($1.15 billion). Market breadth was negative, with 124 stocks advancing and 133 declining.

The MSCI Tadawul 30 Index fell 3 points, or 0.20 percent, to 1,465.99. The Nomu parallel market index dropped 153.07 points, or 0.71 percent, to 21,515.75.

Movers

Raydan Food Co. led the gainers, climbing 10 percent to SR17.60. Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. rose 5.63 percent to SR18.20, while Kingdom Holding Co. gained 4.76 percent to SR14.08.

Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co. advanced 4.74 percent to SR35.80, and Retal Urban Development Co. added 4.63 percent to SR9.49.

Al Kathiri Holding Co. was the session’s biggest decliner, falling 10 percent to SR1.17. Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. lost 4.57 percent to SR83.50, while Advanced Building Industries Co. declined 4.14 percent to SR25.96.

Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. dropped 4.02 percent to SR11.46, and The Company for Cooperative Insurance shed 3.98 percent to SR139.90.

Announcements

Scientific & Medical Equipment House Co. said it received notice of an award for a three-year catering services project covering Armed Forces hospitals in Saudi Arabia’s western region.

The project is valued at SR127.66 million, including value-added tax, with its financial impact expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027.

Ayyan Investment Co. provided further details of its proposed two-stage capital reduction. The first stage would reduce capital to SR807.6 million from SR1.01 billion to offset accumulated losses.

Subject to approval of that stage, capital would then be cut to SR757.6 million, with the surplus returned to shareholders.

Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co. extended by six months a nonbinding memorandum of understanding to acquire 60 percent of Eastern Aluminum Extrusion Factory Co.

The extension runs until Feb. 23. allowing additional time to complete due diligence.